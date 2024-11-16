Municipality warns Chatsworth residents against buying expired food

THE eThekwini Municipality is urging Chatsworth residents to be wary of buying expired foods, which could lead to serious health issues, after several shops were found to be in contravention during a health inspection in Montford. The inspection was recently conducted by various municipal departments, including business licensing and Cleansing and Solid Waste, in Road 701.

Mduduzi Ncalane, the eThekwini Municipality’s communications manager, said soft drinks, assorted chips, chocolates, sweets, peanuts, and other expired food products were identified and disposed of by officials. Expired items were removed from the shops “No fines were issued to those selling the expired items but they were removed from the shops and safely disposed of. Fines totalling R8 000 were issued to premises found operating without valid business licenses,” he added. The municipality warned residents from purchasing items without checking its sell-by date, or purchasing food products that were cheaper than the usual price, which could mean that they were expired.

“Consuming expired food can lead to serious health issues, including food poisoning, with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. It may also result in hospitalisation or even death in severe cases. The municipality remains vigilant about community safety and is concerned if expired or unsafe food products are being sold. “Officials are actively monitoring premises and collaborating on joint operations across the municipality to ensure compliance. Ongoing community awareness campaigns aim to protect consumers by promoting safe food practices,” Ncalane said. Renata Pillay, 37, a mother of two from Montford, said she noticed the team of inspectors at a mini supermarket on Road 701, last Thursday, and became concerned.

“I saw them pouring the cool drinks down a drain on the roadside. I sometimes shop at the same supermarket. I opt for the cheaper products as it is cost effective. Now, I will be wary of buying from smaller shops. We purchase from these shops because it is close to home and affordable. “For some items, the sell-by date is rubbed off. I usually stay away from those items. I will now be more careful. I am afraid of my children being poisoned. This has put some fear in us. Those found selling expired items should face heavy fines so that they learn a lesson and refrain from this,” she said. Rodney Naidoo, 46, said: “I heard about the shops being raided from a neighbour when I got home from work. We support these shops because it is right on our doorstep, making it convenient and safe. But it seems as if these shop owners are putting profits before the people.