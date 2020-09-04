Murder robs fiancée of true love

Durban - MERVAN Govender had planned to marry his partner later this year, but he was shot and killed on Thursday. Govender, 43, of Belvedere in oThongathi (Tongaat), was employed as a security guard by Jikelela Security Services. He was stationed outside a supermarket in Gopalall Hurbans Road when he was approached by two men and shot in the head. Govender’s fiancée, Millie Bindeseri, said he was seen helping a customer reverse out of a parking bay at the time. “From the video footage we had seen, Mervan was helping the customer when a silver VW Polo Sedan drove up to where he was and two men jumped out. One man approached him from behind. Then you see him lifting his hand which had a gun and he shot Mervan in the back of the head. The man then grabbed Mervan’s shotgun and both men jumped into the car and fled. Mervan passed away before anyone could get there to help him,” she said. Bindeseri said they had known each for for about eight years and planned to get married after the lockdown.

“We both have been married before and I was previously in an arranged marriage, so this time, it was love. I had found my true love, but he was taken from me.

“We planned on having a traditional temple wedding after the lockdown and then save up for a big reception with all our loved ones later this year,” she said.

Bindeseri said Govender took his job very seriously. “He would never complain and was always a happy-go-lucky person. He was also a gentle giant and would make sure he told me he loves me every day before leaving for work. If I had only known that would be our last day together, I would never have let him go,” she said. They are praying for justice, she said.

“All we want is for these criminals to be caught and punished for the pain they have caused our family and for robbing me of my happiness and love,” she said.

Aruna Chetty, a manager at Jikelela Security Services, said Govender had been employed at the company for almost a decade.

“He served the company with great passion and took pride in his job. He was a kind and humble individual. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and all who knew him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” she said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KZN Police spokesperson, said a case of murder and robbery was being investigated.

