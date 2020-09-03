Murderous attack on pregnant wife and small children haunts KZN dad

Durban - WATCHING four men enter his home, terrorise his family and then kill his pregnant wife haunts Ayoob Ismail. In July, his wife, Zakkiyya Ismail, 26, had her throat slit in the bathroom of their farmhouse in Weenen, near Estcourt. She was four months' pregnant and was expected to give birth in December. Their children, Hajra, 8, was strangled, and Hamza, 2, was kicked several times. They survived the attack. Ismail, a cattle farmer, ran his family’s abattoir which he inherited from his father. He has not been to the farmhouse since the attack and has been living with family.

His cousin, Ally Jamaloodeen, said life had changed for the family.

“All their hopes and dreams were shattered that night. My cousin is trying to be strong for his children but the memories of that night are too painful. His family is torn apart. Our lives are at a standstill.”

Jamaloodeen said Ismail went to the abattoir but could not bring himself to enter the home.

“It has been almost two months and the suspects are still roaming free. When will Zakiyya’s killers be brought to book? How many more farmers and their families must be attacked for the police to take these attacks seriously?”

He said the children were taken in for questioning about five times..

“They are traumatised. Every time they are questioned by the police, they have to relive that night and the trauma. They have not been able to move forward.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said investigations were still being conducted.

