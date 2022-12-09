Muslim Students Association fights alleged attempts by UKZN to turn prayer room into multi-faith facility

Durban - THE Muslim Students Association (MSA) is fighting attempts by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) to convert its prayer room into a multifaith facility. Maryam Mahomed, the chairperson of the MSA, said she was informed of the decision last week during a meeting with Ncoza Dlova, the dean of the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

She said she was told the decision was final because students of other faiths had also requested a room to pray. “The decision was upsetting to Muslim students because there was no consultation with us before the decision was taken. “About 25 years ago, a group of Muslim students asked the dean at the time if they could have a permanent venue to pray at the university. The dean allocated the current space.”

Mahomed said since then Muslim students had maintained the room. “Carpets and furniture were added. The room was divided for male and female Muslim students to pray. Over the years, students painted and cleaned the room and added religious decor at their (own) expense.” Mahomed said Muslim students required access to a prayer room because they prayed several times a day.

“The daily prayer would be impossible to maintain when a multifaith room is implemented. Islam is unique in that Muslims are obligated to pray five times daily, unlike any other religion. “Two of these prayer times are compulsory daily prayers that fall within university times. This is the midday prayer from around 12.30pm to 4pm, and the late afternoon prayer from 4pm to 6pm. Times vary slightly according to the seasons.” She said the MSA did not believe the room could accommodate the needs of many of the religious groups at the medical school.

“For example, we are aware that one of the Christian organisations at the university has to book a lecture hall for their occasional prayers to accommodate a large number of members. A prayer room of the current size would not suit their requirements.” She said the MSA regarded all religions as equal and felt the other religious organisations at the campus did not have a daily need for a prayer room. “The majority of the other religious clubs do not have obligatory prayers daily, with some having only Sunday prayers.

“While we have great respect for all other religions, many of our religious scholars are of the opinion that it is not permissible for Muslims to pray in a multifaith room. Our prayer room is also used by the medical school staff as well as doctors and interns from a nearby hospital. “We feel discriminated against and that our rights are being violated because we have not been given a voice in the matter. “The dean has told us that we need to compromise on the times we pray. She also told us we need to book times to use the room once it is converted. She does not seem to understand our faith. I have written to her and she has not responded.”

Mahomed said Dlova intended on doing a walk through the prayer room to make changes. The Minara Chamber of Commerce has written to Dlova; Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education; Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, the director general of higher education and training; Dr Reuel Khoza, the chancellor of UKZN; and Professor Busisiwe Ncama, the vice chancellor of UKZN. In the letter, Solly Suleman, the president of the organisation, said: “The Muslim community prays five times daily after making ablution to cleanse oneself. Furthermore, shoes and other footwear are not allowed in this sacred area. Women are allowed to pray separately from the men to maintain modesty.

“The status quo has been in place for years and we are disappointed that you are now targeting this area for a multifaith prayer area. We urge you to rethink and establish the multifaith prayer area elsewhere. We have no objection to a multifaith prayer area and in fact, encourage it, but not at the cost of the existing Muslim prayer area.” Suleman said the university had responded to the letter and had given the organisation an undertaking to resolve the matter through an urgent meeting. Mmiselo Gibixageo, the chairperson of the Medical Campus Representative Council, said he was called into the meeting with the MSA and was also informed that the university had plans to convert the prayer room into an interfaith prayer room.

“We were informed that other religious groups at the university wanted their own space to pray, similar to the Muslim students. The MSA raised its concerns and at this stage no decision has been made.” Normah Zondo, executive director for corporate relations at UKZN, said: “The University of KwaZulu-Natal wishes to state categorically that no decision has been taken to convert the Muslim prayer area, located at the Nelson R Mandela Medical School, into a multifaith prayer room. “It must be noted that the idea of an interfaith prayer room to serve the medical school community was raised early this year by staff and students at the medical school.

“Recently, the dean, Professor Ncoza Dlova, consulted with the Muslim Students Association and the Medical Campus Representative Council on this matter. During the consultation, the MSA representatives shared their concerns. “After considering all the concerns raised, Professor Dlova resolved that consultations should continue amongst the students with the aim of finding an amicable solution to this issue. “The University of KwaZulu-Natal values all religions and has the deepest respect for all faiths including the Muslim faith.”