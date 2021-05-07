’My sister fed her killer’ says family of murdered Lenasia woman

Durban - Naadira Vanker prepared hot meals for the man who is accused of allegedly kidnapping and killing her.

Vanker, 31, a teacher at Progress Primary School in Lenasia, was abducted from her home by two men on April 22 during an alleged robbery.

After a six-day search, her body was found on April 27 in a shallow grave at the home of Lucky Mshubi in Phumlamqashi, South of Lenasia.

Mshubi, 36, worked as a security guard at the complex Vanker shared with her husband, Imraan Haider, their daughter aged 9, and sons, aged 7, 3 and 1.

Her family said she would often cook meals for the guards.

Mshubi was charged with murder, housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

He appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Friday but abandoned his bail application. The matter was adjourned until June.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed Mshubi's arrest and said police were searching for a second suspect.

Vanker's sister Aabida Jenner said the incident occurred just after 6am when Haider, a delivery man for a bread company, left for work.

She said Vanker and her two elder children were awake.

Jenner said according to the children, two suspects entered the home. One suspect began hitting and punching Vanker.

Her eldest son tried to stop them but was stopped by one of the suspects who punched, kicked and choked him until he passed out.

She said Vanker's daughter also tried to stop the suspects and she was also beaten to the point of being knocked out. Minutes later when she woke up, the men had left and her mom was nowhere to be found.

"Her one-year-old brother was lying on the bed bundled in blankets. He was crying. Her three-year-old brother was still asleep. She tried to wake up her seven-year-old brother but he was unconscious," said Jenner.

"She took her one-year-old brother and ran to her grandmother's home, two roads away from their home, to get help. When family members arrived at the home, Naadira's car was missing. The seven-year-old was lying on the floor with something stuffed in his mouth. None of the family's valuables had been taken. It seemed like a robbery gone bad."

Jenner said the family reported her missing at the Lenasia South police and they began searching for her.

She said that last Tuesday the family posted a video on Facebook, offering a reward.

"Soon after the reward was offered the suspect's wife came forward with information, saying he could be involved in the kidnapping because he was acting suspiciously. When police searched the home and yard they found the shallow grave and Naadira's body."

She said they were waiting for the post-mortem results to find out how Vanker was killed.

"The children are scared. The older children sustained scratches and red marks on their neck from the choking. Her oldest son has a blue eye. They are in a lot of pain and are not coping well. They refused to go back to the home and are staying with their family. Imraan is devastated but he is trying to be strong for the children."

Jenner said the family wanted justice.

"My sister fed her killer. She cooked fresh hot meals for him. He was a security guard at the complex she lived in. She had a heart of gold and this is how she was repaid. This was a senseless killing. There are four little children who adored their mother, who relied on her to keep them safe and to love them, but this man and his accomplice saw it fit to take their mother away."

She said the family wanted the suspect to be handed a life sentence.

"We don't want him to see the light of day again. He must live the rest of his life behind bars. We are praying that police throw all their resources into finding the other suspect. The courts must do their best to convict them. We cannot understand what type of people would kill and then bury a woman."

Vanker was buried on Wednesday at the Avalon Cemetery in Lenasia.

The Post