New series follows affluent Indian mothers, like twin sisters - Losh Naidoo and Resh Naidoo - of Durban

THE Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, a reality show that follows affluent mothers within Durban's Indian community, is scheduled to premier on Showmax on August 8 with new episodes every Thursday. The series is a spin-off from the smash hit Showmax Original, The Mommy Club.

The mommies are: Twins Resh Naidoo and Losh Naidoo, Abigail Nepaul, Asharia Parsad, Christina Devraj, Devina Kowlas, Kim Jones, Leonore Goss-Matjie and Neetasha Singh Bugwandin. Below is a low-down on the mommies:

Resh Naidoo: The 46-year-old is married to Prevan Naidoo, the owner of Baking Pan, an outlet that caters to the Durban community. Their daughter Miashca, a second-year B Comm digital marketing student, received a Porsche as an 18th birthday gift, and Thishae, their 16-year-old son, is currently in high school. As a parent, Resh values her Indian culture and Hindu religion, observing every festival. Resh is an occupational therapist.

Losh Naidoo: The 46-year-old mother has triplet daughters named Dashriya, Daneha, and Dayika. She has faced significant challenges in life, which have made her quietly resilient and cautiously optimistic. Losh is also a qualified occupational therapist and is married to Naven Naidoo, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon in Durban. Resh and Losh are also pro make-up artists, fashion designers and fitness fanatics; and they design their own scrubs for their medical work.

Abigail Nepaul: The 41-year-old is a lawyer and practises notarial and conveyancing law with her husband in the CBD of Durban, while raising their daughters, Azuri and Careira, aged eight and six. Abigail is a stepmom, who quickly realised that approaching step-mothering through friendship alone was not going to work. Through years of experience, she has learnt how to build a motherly relationship based on trust and understanding with her blended family. Abigail’s mother is her pillar of strength and travels everywhere with her and the kids. They cherish each other because of what they have survived and the people they have lost, whom they both loved.

Some of the mommies in the series are: Resh Naidoo, from left, Asharia Parsad, Losh Naidoo, Lenore Goss-Matjie, Devina Kowlas, Abigail Nepaul and Kim Jones.

Asharia Parsad: She is the apple of her father’s eye. As a daddy’s girl, she married her high school sweetheart, Trivesh, who treats his wife like a princess and drives her everywhere. She is a 27-year-old optometrist, who describes herself as mature and conservative. Together with her husband, she has a four-month-old baby boy, Veer. He is the family’s little prince and every gift he gets is extravagant – from toys to designer clothes and strollers, there is nothing he does not have.

Christina Devraj: The 26-year-old is married to newly-qualified doctor Nate. Christina and Nate met in varsity, while she was studying for her law degree. She now focuses on her business, being her husband’s support system, and on raising their 15-month-old baby, Jordan.

Devina Kowlas: Is a 43-year-old former teacher, who is married to insurance magnate Lavine Kowlas. They are proud parents of two young children: Their 11-year-old daughter, Loniqa, and their son, Vihaan, who is eight. The doting mother has had several unsuccessful pregnancies. Devina is proud of her heritage and now works in real estate.

Kim Jones: She is a 33-year-old expectant mother, who loves her coffee. Kim is an entrepreneur and a brand strategist, who is married to Matt Jones, a former rugby player who is a DJ by night and business owner by day. Kim, the youngest daughter of three, has a close relationship with her mom, especially after her mother's battle with cancer.

Lenore Goss-Matjie: The 45-year-old mother of three is married to Neville Matjie. Lenore has two daughters: Meah, who is currently studying medicine, and Jiyaana, a 15-year-old debater. Additionally, she has a son named Alessandro, who is highly regarded for his soccer skills. Lenore takes pride in being a professional dance coach and won the Miss India KZN pageant in 1998.