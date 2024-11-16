Nita Maharaj makes girls’ dreams come true in memory of her daughter

TO KEEP the memory of her daughter alive, a Westville mother has embarked on a mission to provide underprivileged girls with everything they needed to “feel like a princess for a day” at their debutante ball. Nita Maharaj, the founder of the non-profit organisation Belle of the Ball by Kajil, hopes to assist more girls and young women to attend their special day, without having to worry about the costs.

She said the initiative started following the death of her daughter, Kajil, in July 2002. Maharaj said Kajil was diagnosed with Lupus when she was 12, and passed away at 15. She was unable to attend her debutante ball. “In the year that she had passed away, her school began planning the debutante ball. However, Kajil was unwell and I did not want her to attend. However, we started planning for her 16th birthday the following year.

“Kajil had already picked out her colour scheme, outfit, and made an invitation list. But sadly, in July that year (2002), she passed away. She would have turned 16 in April 2003. "As a family, we decided to have the birthday party just as she had planned it. Later that year(2002), we had the party for an underprivileged girl, who was terminally-ill." Maharaj said the following year in 2003, they decided to sponsor a pupil for her ball.

“It was going to be Kajil’s one year memorial, and it always played on my mind that she didn’t go to her ball. I knew I had to do something. I contacted a local school and asked if there was a girl who could not afford to attend, as I wanted to sponsor her. “From there it started. I then reached out to people to assist with sponsoring a dress, doing her hair and make-up and providing a courtesy car. It was a great success, but, most of all, seeing the girl smile made me feel as if it was my child smiling. Since then, we have sponsored one girl to attend her ball every year." Maharaj said the girls selected have shown initiative in terms of doing well in school and have a desire for a brighter future. This year, she has assisted more girls.

“There are many deserving girls, who are missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity due to their parents' financial situations. We are living in tough times, where parents are struggling to meet basic household needs and the expenses of a debs ball becomes a luxury. "But I wanted to help as many girls as possible have their special day. My goal is to make at least 20, if not more girls’ dreams of going to their special occasion, be it their debutante ball, matric dance or university graduation, a reality." To do this, Maharaj said she needed assistance from sponsors.

She said every time she saw a girl smile, she saw her daughter’s name live longer. "We know she is also smiling. I know she would have loved to have been part of this initiative."

Colby Peter with her mother, Avitha. Recipients – Avitha Peter said her six-year-old daughter, Colby, not only looked like a princess, but felt like one at her mini debutante ball.

She said due to financial reasons they were unable to send Colby, a Grade 1 pupil, to the ball. “We are victims of the floods in 2022 and are currently living in a tent on a church premises in Phoenix. At the moment, life is tough. The little money we get barely covers our necessities. While we wanted Colby to participate, we didn't have the money. As a mother, I was heartbroken. “When I told her teacher that she would not be able to participate, she introduced me to Nita. When I spoke to her, I immediately knew she was an amazing soul with a heart of gold.”

Peter said she was “blown away” by her daughter’s outfit. “It was beautiful and everything I wanted in a dress. The dress was pink, which is Colby’s favourite colour. Nita also bought her shoes, jewellery, hair accessories and paid for her hair and make-up to be done. She also made her long pink gloves, which matched perfectly with her dress.Colby always said she wanted a dress to make her look like a princess. “As a parent, I have never seen anyone with so much of love and passion for the less fortunate. My family and I are blessed to have seen Nita's compassion. We will forever be grateful.”

– Thalente Gumede, 16, a Grade 11 pupil, said due to financial difficulties, she would not have attended her debutante ball. “While assisting the deputy principal, she asked if I would participate in the ball. I told her my parents were unable to cover the costs. She told me that after looking at my report card and all of my accomplishments, I was deserving and she would speak to a sponsor.

“The next day, Mrs Maharaj came to the school to meet me. She was supportive and ensured I took my time when choosing everything; from the head to toe. For the evening, I wore a long red dress with black heels and a black bag. I felt like a queen. “This experience made me realise that hard work pays-off. If my results were bad and I didn't offer to help my teachers then this wouldn't have been possible. Most importantly, this experience made me realise that there are still people who have pure intentions without expecting anything in return. I am working harder to ensure that I make Mrs Maharaj, and others, including my teachers, proud."