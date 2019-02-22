Water is expected to return to Tongaat

DURBAN - The city has confirmed that water is expected to return to the north coast on Friday. Tongaat residents recently complained that they had to go for almost two weeks without water and had to buy bottled water for cooking and drinking.

The city’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, however, said they had no option but to shut off the water system as the treatment plant in Tongaat was unable to treat raw water. He said they did not want to endanger the lives of residents.

“Poor quality of raw water was flowing to the waterworks due to rain and the water treatment plant was unable to produce quality water.

“The city was left with no option but to shut the system down to recover than endangering the lives of residents. Refurbishment is underway and at an advanced stage. We are pulling all the stops to prevent this from happening again,” said Mayisela.

He added that reservoirs supplying the Tongaat area went low and took time to recover.

“We are expecting that most areas will start receiving water later today. The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to residents.”

- POST