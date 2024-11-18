One dead and two injured in chemical explosion in Jacobs

ONE person died and two others were injured after a chemical explosion in Jacobs at around lunchtime today. Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, said they responded to a chemical explosion at a factory in Balfour Road.

“The paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos. They found that some sort of chemicals had exploded, leaving three people injured," said Jamieson. "Advanced life support paramedics worked to try and stabilise the two, including the third. However, one of the patients went into a state of cardiac arrest due to the nature of his injuries.” Jamieson said despite their best efforts, the patient died due to the injuries sustained. The other two other patients were taken to hospital.