One year later, Gauteng pastor remains in morgue as family await his 'resurrection'

Durban - A year has passed and Pastor Siva Moodley's body remains at a funeral parlour in Fourways, Gauteng. Moodley, 53, the founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, died on August 15, 2021, after falling ill. His body has been kept at Martin’s Funeral Home since then.

On Monday, Martin du Toit, the manager at the funeral home, confirmed that Moodley's body was still at his mortuary. "After Pastor Moodley's death, his family and members of the church used to visit the funeral home to pray for his resurrection. The last visit was in September last year. Nobody has come to view the body since then. There is no news about his funeral," said Du Toit. He said he had lodged an application with the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to grant him permission to have Moodley buried or cremated. However, the matter has not been set down as yet for a hearing.

"It is a civil matter. I cannot make the decision to bury or cremate him on my own. It has to come from his family but they are not saying anything. He was a well-known man and does not deserve this kind of treatment. I hope the court can provide some relief." Since the death, services at the church have been going on as normal and are conducted by his wife, Jessie, son, David, and daughter Kathryn Jade. The services are also live streamed on social media. The church has allegedly not openly acknowledged his death on social media or informed the congregation of his whereabouts. His social media accounts, notably Facebook and Twitter, are operational and messages are posted every day as if they are from him.

Moodley has an international following and had a television programme called Your Miracle Moment. The programme was broadcasted on DStv through FaithTV and TBN Africa. Since April this year re-runs of the programme have been broadcast on Miracle TV+, a streaming service. New episodes of the programme only feature Jessie and David. According to his website, Moodley is described as an apostle, author, international speaker, and radio and TV personality.

It is also claimed that Moodley made those who were blind see and restored hearing to some who were hearing impaired. There are also claims that he healed people who were ill. Pastor Prem Terry Jugdeo, who followed Pastor Moodley's ministry, said the family needed to be transparent. "His family and church members have not respected the death of a great person but believed in the resurrection of this servant of God. His wife and children continue as normal. They need to be honest and not hide away from the facts."

Congregation members, who declined to be named, also wanted answers. "Pastor Moodley was a righteous person. He helped so many people but his legacy is being tarnished. Whenever we ask where he is, we never get an answer. Initially, we were told he is coming back soon but a year has gone by and nothing. We read the media reports of his death and we want his family to do the right thing and give him a proper send-off." Another member said: "I am still a member of the church because of Pastor Moodley's teachings. But I do not know how long I can remain a member. I feel conflicted because of all that has happened. His soul needs to find rest and peace. There is no dignity for him. He was a wonderful person and does not deserve this."

Reggie Moloi, the manager of cemeteries and crematoria for Johannesburg, said they could not force the family to perform a burial or cremation. "We can only provide the service. This is a family matter. We can only get involved if the body poses a health risk to the community. In that instance, we have to seek permission from the court to have the body buried or cremated." Despite several calls, emails and messages on social media for comment, Moodley's family has not responded.