Opportunity for home-based businesses

The Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre in Chatsworth is calling on residents who run home-based businesses to help them set up a local database. The centre hopes to then host a home industry exhibition.

Clive Pillay, a spokesperson for the centre, said: “We haven’t set a date for the expo as yet because we are first trying to set up a database of home businesses. This will help us work out whether we could have an expo. We have received information from about 70 small business owners that are keen to exhibit, so we hope to have the expo in about three weeks’ time. “There are many small businesses that people run from their homes in Chatsworth, Welbedacht and surrounding areas. These businesses create employment. While many of these businesses have the skills to produce the services or products, not many consumers know about them.” The centre was opened in October 2003 by the late former president Nelson Mandela. It was built following a public outcry. In 2000, 13 teenagers died after a stampede at nearby Throb nightclub when a tear gas canister was thrown onto the dance floor.

The community then appealed to Mandela to help build a youth centre in the area. According to the centre’s website, this led Mandela to garnering funds to build the centre. It has since become a hub of activity for youth and community development. Pillay said at the home industry expo, businesses would have stalls to brand their business and showcase their products.

He said they were only targeting home industry operations. “There are many small businesses that operate from malls or in industrial areas. We will look at hosting another expo for that. Home-based businesses don’t necessarily get the exposure they deserve. They don’t have shop frontals, neither do they advertise their business. “The home industry expo will be used as a platform for small businesses to market themselves and to interact with the public. It’s an expo, not a flea market.”