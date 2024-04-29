Pageant queen gears for Woman of the Universe contest in Istanbul

Durban-born pageant queen – and chef – Lee-Ann Naidoo has been selected to represent sub-Saharan Africa in the Woman of the Universe pageant in Istanbul. Naidoo was crowned Mrs Grand South Africa and Woman of the Universe Sub Saharan Africa 2023, but the contest later underwent a name change. It is now Mrs Bold SA.

“As a titleholder, I get to participate in an international leg of the journey in the Woman of the Universe pageant, which is a part of the Mrs Universe holdings,” said Naidoo, 44, of Johannesburg. “I entered in March and have been selected to participate in October. Contestants from around the world will compete from countries including India, Peru, Hong Kong and Pakistan,” she said. The mother-of-three, a baker by profession, said her family was her motivation.

“I joined pageantry as I was moving towards the space of women empowerment and Mrs Grand South Africa was the first pageant I competed in and won.” Lee-Ann Naidoo She said she looked forward to representing Africa on a global stage. “I’m keen to harness friendships, expand my network and compete on an international level not only for the experience, but to fulfil a lifelong dream.”

As the founding queen of Mrs Grand South Africa 2023, Naidoo said she would like to be remembered for her tenacity, never-say-die spirit, grace and kindness. “Hard work and sheer determination with a tribe of strong sisters carried me to where I am today,” she said. Naidoo is a brand ambassador for Warriors with a Purpose, which was founded by a breast cancer survivor, and does a monthly sanitary pad drive, distributing stock to hospitals and schools.