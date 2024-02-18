‘Panicked’ armed robbers kill man

A former Phoenix resident, who returned to his hometown from Johannesburg for a short holiday, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a bar in Woodview. Surveillance footage captured the murder of Markham Moodley, 47, who was in the company of two of his friends, celebrating a birthday, when four armed suspects entered Tees on Vegas, a popular bar in Woodview, on Sunday at about 1am.

The footage showed one of the suspects drawing a firearm and pointing it at Moodley’s friend. Moodley then drew his firearm and shot at one of the suspects, who fell. The shot suspect dragged himself to a getaway vehicle but his accomplices opened fire on Moodley, shooting him multiple times. One of the gunmen robbed Moodley of his firearm, while he lay in a pool of blood.

Moodley’s family, who urged social media users to refrain from making assumptions about the circumstances surrounding his death, declined to comment. Trevor Gopal, the owner of Tees on Vegas, said he was concerned that crime in the area was high and offered condolences to the bereaved family. “Moodley was a respectable young man, who was in the prime of his life. He was robbed of his life in a matter of seconds when the gunmen panicked. As a community, we are saddened by this loss. This is the first time that Tees on Vegas has been robbed in the five years that we have been at this premises. But there were two other businesses in the centre, which were robbed in the last six months, even though we have security at the centre,” Gopal said.

He added that his other business, T’s Action Bar, situated in Stanmore, was robbed three times in the 25 years that the business had been operating. “In the Phoenix area recently, there have been a number of business and house robberies. After viewing footage from most of the robberies, it is clear that these robberies are carried out by youngsters. They seem to be unemployed and choose a life of crime. “These gunmen are not professional. They panicked and did think twice about taking a life. It is a lesson that we must not react. Just give them what they want. Criminals have no conscience. We are working with police and will put out a reward later this week, for the arrest of any or all of the suspects,” Gopal added.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa, said when responders arrived at the scene, they found Moodley lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his head and body. “Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene,” Balram added. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshuinda, said a case of murder and robbery was being investigated.

“Reports indicate that a man entered the premises and bought liquor and left, only to return moments later with other suspects. The suspects allegedly shot and killed the victim before taking his firearm. The suspects are unknown at this stage,” Netshuinda said. Mark Nadesan, the public relations officer of the Phoenix Community Policing Forum (CPF), said Moodley was a role model in the community, and contributed to the development of sport since he was a teenager. “I knew him for 30 years. Growing up, we played cricket in Woodview. He would coach young boys and as an elder and skilled player, he was inspirational to us. He was always involved in the community and we looked up to him in the neighbourhood. He encouraged us to do the right thing, and warned us to not smoke or engage in negative behaviour. He made a positive contribution to our community and we will always remember him,” Nadesan said.

According to the Phoenix CPF, there has been a drastic increase in crime in Woodview “There are house break-ins every single day. Violent robberies are more prevalent. We engaged with the street committees and crime chat groups to address how we will curb this. Ratepayers associations have also become involved in curbing crime in the area. “We are warning people to be vigilant when they are out in the public. Crime is increasing and cannot be taken lightly.

“People need to be wary of their surroundings and be alert at all times, especially in situations such as the one where Moodley was killed. “Remember to adhere to a robber's request, as one’s life is more important. Rather adhere to them. Let them take what they need to take and leave. Avoid crime hotspots. A bar is a place where there is cash all the time. The robbers may have tried to make quick money, but it turned tragic. Woodview is a bit of a high-end area and people are easy targets. Crime stats in Woodview increased drastically over the five year period. We are doing whatever we can to put a stop to this,” he said. The Phoenix CPF has urged social media users to refrain from sharing surveillance footage of the shooting.