Pankaj Udhas is coming to South Africa and his first stop is Durban. The Indian ghazal and playback singer will perform on July 29 at the Durban ICC and on July 30 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

According to Wikipedia, Udhas started his career with the release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for Naam, a film by Mahesh Bhat. Udhas rose to further fame for singing in the 1986 film Naam, in which his song Chitthi Aayee Hai (the letter has arrived), became an instant hit. He did playback singing for many Hindi films after that, recorded a plethora of albums and performed in live concerts around the globe.

BluBlood Entertainment, an events management operation, is hosting the singer. Osman Osman, Managing Director for the company, said their decision to bring Udhas to South Africa was based on the numerous requests over the past few years from fans. “He is a legendary artist with a rich heritage and with a massive fan base in South Africa. He has always been well received by our local audiences, and with entertainment back in full swing we felt the time was right to bring him back and to give our loyal patrons world-class entertainment. “Pankaj’s music and his shows resonate deeply with the South African audience. He has a vast repertoire that will encompass both classic hits and some newer material. His hits are timeless gems that have touched the hearts of millions around the globe, and fans will relive the nostalgia with his music. Audiences can expect an enchanting, memorable and magical music journey,” he said.

Osman said ghazals have a significant popularity with music lovers in South Africa, with its sizeable Indian diaspora. “The beauty of ghazals have found a special place among music lovers. It’s the type of music that transcends boundaries and, as artists like Pankaj have kept with the times with their music, it has allowed younger audiences to fall in love with this style of music – blending traditional ghazals with modern sounds. “As Blu Blood, we have organised numerous concerts featuring ghazal music, which were received with enthusiasm and well-attended shows. In particular, in 2017 we hosted Legends of Ghazal with Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota and Talat Aziz for the first time on African soil, which was truly a special show.

“We know that these shows are more than just the artists. It’s the passionate fans who attend these shows that also adds to their success. The success of past ghazal concerts serves as testament to the continuous appeal and appreciation of this genre.” Osman said artists like Udhas had created music that resonated with people of all ages. “Their music touches upon universal themes of love and emotions, which is relatable across generations. Ghazal music goes back centuries and I think that music in particular has been ingrained in the cultural heritage of many communities and generations. These types of artists have played a pivotal role in preserving this art form, making it a shared experience that families across generations can appreciate and enjoy together.