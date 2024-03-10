Passionate about Ford

Q: What do you drive? A: An orange Ford Cortina 30S.

Q: What's your day job when you're not behind the wheel of your car? A: I'm in law enforcement.

Q: When did the Ford bug bite you? A: From the time I was in school, I had this burning passion for Ford cars.

Q: What is the most iconic Ford of all time in your mind? A: Without any doubt the Ford Mustang.

The stylish V8 Ford Capri was a fastback coupé built by Ford of Europe. It was designed by Philip T Clark, who was also involved in the design of the Ford Mustang and made its first appearance in 1967 with almost two million sold worldwide. Q: Is there a large Ford following in Chatsworth? A: Yes we have lots of members both as a club and on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

Q: How did the Chatsworth Ford Club get started? A: There were five of us that took the initiative to start this club in Chatsworth after the break-up of other clubs.

Q: Has the club grown since it was founded? A: Yes, tremendously, big support from all Ford enthusiasts, both young and old.

Q: Would you say that CFC is very much a family affair? A: We are a Ford family and have lots of get-togethers usually with our charity work when we take our collection of cars out.

Q: What's a typical CFC get together like? A: We drive our classic cars with family and friends usually either on the south coast or north coast in convoy to the destination. Once we set up for the event we sit down to enjoy card games and other popular sports. There's also stuff for the children to do. A highlight on every outing is the chows from our top chef, Mike, who cooks the most delicious curries. The club's immaculate 1967 Ford Cortina (left) is a showstopper. It is flanked by a gleaming muscle car, cherished by generations of speed freaks. Q: When cult movies like Fast & Furious come out, do you get together and drive to the cinema as a group?

A: Not quite ... We do our own fast and furious movies. (Laughs). Q: What is the oldest generation of Ford vintage on the road in Chatsworth?

A: I can't be sure of that. I'm told there's an enthusiast in Silverglen building Ford trucks from the 1930s. We have a 1967 Ford Cortina and an early generation Anglia in perfect nick among our members. Q: And the latest model cars among your members?

A: Ford Mustang, SUVs and 4x4s. Q: Ford has built some serious performance models over the years. Do your members have any of those?

A: Yes, we have vehicles from early days right up to the latest models. Q: How do you respond to admiring glances on the road?

A: It's a joy to acknowledge with a hoot, a smile and a thumbs up. Q: Do your members build their cars as well as collect running vehicles?

A: Our team do build their own cars as we do have in-house mechanics, panel beaters and other motor trade skills. The compact Ford Anglia made a great and affordable family car with the Chatsworth Ford Club - one being one of the most original specimens in the world. Q: Are there any significant car building projects under way right now among your members?

A: Yes, quite a few but we're holding them as surprises for the club to unveil at the right time. Q: Is this just a man's sport or are women very much into the game too?

A: We have the men as well as our ladies - the Ford DIVAS. They play a vital role as well when we have our get-togethers. Q: Must a driver also understand the mechanics of the vehicle or is getting behind the wheel enough of a thrill?

A: Well yes, the driver has to know their vehicle as the classic vehicles are real vintages and need lots of attention mechanically to keep them in showroom shape. We do have our experts in our team who also assist when specialist knowledge is required. Q: Your members are active in community and charity work. Can you tell us more about that?

A: We do lots of charity work. The annual winter blanket drive is a major event when we collect blankets and distribute to the poor. We also do feeding schemes way down south and the upper north of KwaZulu-Natal. Club members also do water drives to assist communities when we experience frequent water crises. There is also a nappy collection and distribution for the hospice. Q: Do you interact with other clubs in the country or overseas?

A: Yes we do. We are on Facebook and have a good local and overseas based following. Q: If money were no object, which Ford would you add to your collection?

A: A super-charged Ford f250. Q: What does the future hold for CFC?