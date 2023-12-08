Pastor says Shiva Lingum ‘a demon that is invading Europe with yoga’

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has condemned the hate speech and religious discrimination by a Sydenham pastor, who referred to the Hindu God Lord Shiva as a ‘demon’ during a sermon. Pastor Pukreesamy (who also calls himself Pastor Bob Perumal) was a guest speaker at the Congregational Church of Queensburgh last Sunday, when he said the Shiva Lingum was ‘a demon that is invading Europe with yoga’.

The Sabha has reported him to the Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court. The video went viral yesterday, after his sermon was posted on social media. Pukreesamy told the congregation that a woman from Phoenix, ‘who was suffering badly with a spirit coiled up on her wishbone’ and the spirit was a demon.

"Shiva, Shiva Lingum. I don't know if anybody heard of that, Shiva Lingum. Shiva is a spirit that is going around America and is teaching people yoga. "It originated in India and when you see Shiva, he is sitting in his form and is coiled up. Now the White people, they don't know about Shiva Lingum. It is the same demon that is invading Europe with yoga." Pukreesamy said there were also some churches promoting yoga for exercise, and he referred to this as being the work of the devil.

Going back to the woman, he said the reason she was experiencing pain was because she helped her neighbour make vedas (a traditional Indian savoury snack) for a Hindu celebration. He went on to call the celebration devil worship. Pastor Nkosi Khanyile, the head of the Congregational Church of Queensburgh, said the church did not support the views of Pukreesamy.

"Pastor Bob Perumal is from Sydenham. He was a guest pastor at our church last week and was preaching because my father had passed and I was attending his funeral. Initially, I was not aware of the comment he made against Hinduism. Our church does not support his views and we do not condemn or criticise any religion." Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the Sabha, confirmed that the matter was reported the matter to the SAHRC. "The matter is also proceeding to the Equality Court. We are asking for the pastor to be found guilty. He must pay R100 000 toward the Sabha's Seva projects. We also want him to make a public apology and to attend a course on religious tolerance so he does not do this again."