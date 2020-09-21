‘Peace meeting’ ends in Chatsworth dad’s death

Durban - A WIFE and her teenage children have described how they watched their family’s breadwinner being attacked and stabbed on Saturday. The family said that despite pleading with the attackers, a father and son, to stop beating Vishnu Dhaver, her husband and the teens’ father, the men ignored them. On Friday night, Dhaver’s 18-year-old son and his friends were with a group of men in Moorton when a fight broke out and he was stabbed. The following day, Dhaver, 42, a tuckshop owner of Moorton, Chatsworth, his wife, Beverley, their son and their daughter, 16, went to a home in nearby Arena Park. “Vishnu wanted to find out what happened and settle it. He wanted to make peace with the family. That’s why he took me and our daughter,” said Beverley.

She said the other men became hostile.

“They began swearing at Vishnu and things got violent. They hit him and he fell. Our daughter tried to stop them.”

Beverley said they managed to pull one of the suspects away from her husband but the man then kicked her and her daughter.

“Others held my son back. All we could do was watch, scream and plead for them to stop but they didn’t. They stabbed Vishnu. There was blood everywhere.”

She said Dhaver freed himself and got into his car. He fell unconscious while driving. Their son used the handbrake to bring the car to a stop and he drove the family to hospital.

“But it was too late. Vishnu was stabbed multiple times and had lost a lot of blood. He died minutes after arriving.”

On Tuesday, Beverley said that because of the national funeral strike, they were unable to hold the funeral.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May and were planning to do something special as a family after the lockdown.

“My husband was a man with a heart of gold. He loved his family. He was also a community man. It’s so hard to speak about what has happened to him because we are still traumatised. My daughter is terrified that the suspects will harm us. They cannot get away with killing my husband. We need justice for him.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said two suspects, Rajesh Pillay, 46, and his son, Lushen Pillay, 26, had been arrested for murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She said that it was alleged that a teenager was stabbed at a party in Moorton.

“The following day, the father of the victim attempted to establish the details surrounding his son’s stabbing. An altercation occurred in Arena Park where the 42-year-old father was stabbed and was taken to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries.”

The suspects appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The men were granted bail of R5000 each and are expected to return to court in November.

