Pensioner carjacked: Criminals following motorists from garages

A PENSIONER was carjacked outside a general dealer in Trenance Park, Verulam, on Thursday.
Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the 69-year-old man had gone to a garage to fill petrol.
“We believe he was followed from the garage to the general dealer. As he was leaving the shop, he was accosted by a lone suspect who held him at gunpoint.”
Balram said the suspect robbed the pensioner of his wallet before driving off in his vehicle, a red Hyundai i20.
He said the car, which had a dent on the boot, had still not been found.
“We are finding that criminals are following motorists from garages in order to rob or hijack them. At the garage, these criminals are able to get a good look into the vehicles to see what motorists are carrying with them.”
Balram said motorists needed to be vigilant of their surroundings at all times and look out for any suspicious activity around them.
If you spot the vehicle contact Rusa on 086 1234 333.