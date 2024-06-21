Pensioner carjacked: Criminals following motorists from garages

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the 69-year-old man had gone to a garage to fill petrol.

A PENSIONER was carjacked outside a general dealer in Trenance Park, Verulam, on Thursday.

“We believe he was followed from the garage to the general dealer. As he was leaving the shop, he was accosted by a lone suspect who held him at gunpoint.”

Balram said the suspect robbed the pensioner of his wallet before driving off in his vehicle, a red Hyundai i20.

He said the car, which had a dent on the boot, had still not been found.