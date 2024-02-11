‘People of Phoenix will have water by Thursday’

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, put his 'head on the block' and promised the people of Phoenix, Tongaat and Verulam that water would be restored to their taps on February 15. Mchunu met with Phoenix residents at the Shastri Park Community Hall on Sunday to address their concerns about the ongoing water outages.

He apologised to them for not meeting the previous deadline of restoring water, as promised, by January 28. He said as of today (Sunday), when he liaised with the teams working on the ground to restore the water, everything was on track for water to be flowing back to taps by Thursday. "My head is between two very hard blocks. If we miss the deadline of the 15th, the blocks will close in on my head. I am not sure if I will sleep on the 14th, but I will return to the community of Phoenix on the 15th, or the 16th, when the water is restored to thank the community for their patience," Mchunu said.