Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Independent Online | Thepost
Search IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, April 7, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Peppermint Crisp Tart recipe

A peppermint crisp desert. Picture: Supplied

A peppermint crisp desert. Picture: Supplied

Published 6h ago

Share

2 packets of Tennis Biscuits

1 tin Caramel Treat

1 tin Nestle cream or fresh cream

Method:

Beat the Nestle cream and caramel treat until smooth.

Layer the biscuits into a loaf pan (place a layer of cling wrap over lapping out the pan) or dessert cups. Spread the caramel cream mixture. Continue alternating with biscuit and caramel. End with a biscuit layer. Refrigerate. Unmould and decorate with caramel, cream and chocolate. You can add pecans and mint chocolate in between the layers.

Note: The tart can be layered in dessert cups alternating with the crushed biscuits, caramel mixture and mint chocolate.

The POST

Related Topics:

Gift Of The GiversKwaZulu-NatalFoodieFoodiesGourmet Food