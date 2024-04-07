Peppermint Crisp Tart recipe

Beat the Nestle cream and caramel treat until smooth.

Layer the biscuits into a loaf pan (place a layer of cling wrap over lapping out the pan) or dessert cups. Spread the caramel cream mixture. Continue alternating with biscuit and caramel. End with a biscuit layer. Refrigerate. Unmould and decorate with caramel, cream and chocolate. You can add pecans and mint chocolate in between the layers.