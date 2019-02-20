Satish Ramsuruth at his parents home that was petrol bombed

DURBAN - SEVEN days ago the home of an elderly Reservoir Hills couple was petrol bombed and they are no closer to getting answers on the motive behind the attack. Pensioner Bridgelal Moothilal, 78, his wife, Sabitha, 69, and their three grandsons, aged between 21 and 28, are lucky to be alive after being trapped in their home last Thursday morning.

The couple’s son, Metro Police Inspector Rajith Ramsuruth, said they were baffled by the attack.

“Its been almost a week and this attack remains a mystery. My parents and nephews are still living in the house because they have nowhere else to go.

They cannot sleep because they are afraid someone might attack them again.”

Ramsuruth said his father woke up at 12.30am to close a window when he heard a banging sound and then smelled smoke.

“A petrol bomb was thrown at the front door and seconds later another one was thrown at the back door. My mother and nephews woke up to find part of the home on fire.”

They escaped unhurt.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of malicious damage to property was being investigated.

