Phoenix crèche suitable to operate after caregiver accused of assault

Durban: The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal found Just Juniors Crèche was suitable to operate after a caregiver was accused of assault. The department launched an investigation into the crèche in Rainham, Phoenix, in September last year.

The caregiver was seen on CCTV footage sitting on the floor with a two-year-old child and then pushing the child with her foot. He falls forward and his face hits a carpet. The child suffered a cut to his nose and his forehead was swollen.

Preshalin Pillay, the child’s father, reported the incident to the crèche management, the police, and the department. At the time, Pillay said the caregiver could not explain the injuries and he demanded to see the CCTV footage. Soon after the incident, Pillay protested outside the school.

He wanted the caregiver removed. Mhlabunzima Memela, the spokesperson for the department, said a meeting was convened thereafter with the school management. He said further investigations were conducted over the months.

Memela said this involved interviewing the father, sampling and engaging with other parents, and viewing the footage. He said they also engaged with the respective environmental health practitioners and looked at the overall monitoring of early childhood development. Memela said from the CCTV footage it did not appear that the teacher was preoccupied with something else when the child fell.

“During the visit, the principal indicated the caregiver was placed on suspension on the same day until the incident could be reviewed and necessary action was determined. We found that written disciplinary procedures were found to be in place theoretically however not always adhered to." He said the caregiver had previous warnings for different incidents and following this incident, the caregiver’s contract was not renewed. "She is no longer employed by the centre. The Just Junior Pre-Primary thus far is found to be suitable to operate and the department recommends it to be re-registered for a further period of five years.“

Pillay said he was not aware of the department's findings. "The criminal case that I opened against the caregiver has not been finalised. Although the caregiver was dismissed, I still believe the crèche is not suitable to care for children.“ He said his son was doing well and now attended a crèche in the Bluff.

The principal of the crèche, who did not want to named, said they were pleased that the findings brought closure on the matter. Our registration has been renewed and the institution is open for enrolments. Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the police spokesperson, said a case of assault was still being investigated by police.