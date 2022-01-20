Phoenix dad ends up in ICU after having a neck massage at a local barber

Durban: Chiropractic Association of South Africa has warned against untrained barbers manipulating muscles and joints in the neck. It comes after a Phoenix father ended up in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital after having a hair-cut and neck massage.

Wayne Naidoo, 29, of Sunford, went to cut his hair at a barbershop on January 9. According to his brother, Wenzil Naidoo, after trimming his hair, the barber offered to massage and “loosen” his neck and shoulder muscles. “My brother agreed because the barber had done this for him before and he had not experienced any problems. "The barber held onto his neck and the area below his chin and in a quick motion turned his head to the left and then to the right. This technique normally loosens any tight muscles.

“Sometimes you can hear a cracking sound when the move is done and, as a result, the technique is called 'breaking the neck'," said Naidoo, who works as a paramedic. According to Naidoo, his brother initially felt fine and returned home. But later that afternoon he had pain in his shoulders, neck and head. "His speech was also starting to slur and his eyes began to twitch. By the next morning, the pain on his shoulder, neck and head had intensified. Later his speech became slurred. My brother went to his doctor, who said the injury to the neck was severe. He was then referred to a hospital in Durban."

According to Naidoo, doctors did a CT scan, as well as an MRI, and found his brother had damaged a nerve in his neck. “Wayne was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit although we were told the damage was treatable. He was given schedule six and seven medication to help him cope with the pain. A few days later he was moved to a general ward and on Sunday he was discharged. "Wayne is still struggling with headaches and pain in his neck and shoulders. The medication is keeping the eye twitch under control. In the coming weeks he will undergo physiotherapy and visit a neurosurgeon for a follow-up examination.

“As a family, we pray that he makes a full recovery. He has two little children who are only eight and four years old. The youngest is starting Grade R on Wednesday. They need their father to be in good health." Naidoo said they informed the barber about what happened and he had apologised. "We accepted his apology. We don't want to mention the barber's name, because we don't want him to lose his income. “We decided to post a video on social media so as to educate the general public. A lot of people go for haircuts and have a massage thereafter but these guys are not trained. We don't want what happened to Wayne to happen to someone else.”

Dr Bridget Bromfield, the secretary-general of the Chiropractic Association of South Africa, said she didn’t know what technique was performed on Wayne. "I would caution everyone to ask if the barber has specialised training before allowing them to manipulate your neck." She said chiropractors trained for six years before they were considered qualified in neuromusculoskeletal medicine which include nerve, muscle and skeletal conditions.

"This means we specialise in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the effects of these disorders on the functioning of the nervous system and general health. We treat neck and low back pain, headaches, whiplash and sciatica to name a few." Bromfield said chiropractors evaluated the spine to find the joint restrictions before using careful specific manipulation techniques to restore joint movement, alignment and pain relief. "Joint manipulation (adjustment) is safe when done correctly by someone who is trained and qualified to do so."