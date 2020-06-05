Phoenix grandad fighting for his life after hit-and-run incident

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Durban grandfather is fighting for his life in hospital after he was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident. A week ago, Chandrakumar Hariparsad, 57, a former truck driver, was standing outside his home in Caneside, Phoenix, when he was knocked down, allegedly by a speeding car. He sustained severe head injuries. The grandfather of two is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital. His 20-year-old neighbour was also hit, but sustained minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene and now Hariparsad’s family is appealing for information which could lead to the arrest of the driver, who is known to the family.

His son, Aamir Shaik, claimed the driver had an altercation with a family a few doors away from Hariparsad’s home.

“My dad heard the commotion and went outside to see what was going on. My father was standing with other people. The driver got into his vehicle, a Silver Hyundai i10, and came speeding down the road and crashed into the crowd. My father was launched into the air. He fell and injured his head.”

Shaik said the driver fled the scene.

“I took him to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. He was stabilised and transferred to Addington Hospital and then Albert Luthuli for an operation to stop pressure building up in his head.”

Shaik said they reported the matter to the police and were awaiting feedback.

“Due to the Covid-19 regulations, we are not allowed to visit. We are contacting the nurses in his ward for updates on his condition. On Sunday, we were told he opened his eyes slightly and moved his leg. This is such a difficult period.

“Not being able to see him is hard. It adds to our trauma.”

Shaik said the accident was a double blow for the family.

Hariparsad’s wife, Shireen Shaik, 59, died a year ago after falling ill.

“He left his job to care for her. We never got over her death and now we have to deal with this. It is a dark time for us and the only thing keeping us going is prayer.”

Shaik said his father was a good person.

“The recklessness of one man has turned my family’s entire lives upside down. He needs to be brought to book and be prosecuted for what he has done.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said the incident was being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Shaik at 0659413413.

POST