Phoenix man charged for allegedly beating his neighbour to death following an argument

Durban: The family of a Phoenix man, who was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour while patrolling during the unrest, is demanding justice. Shaun Chetty, 43, was allegedly struck three times with a pick handle outside his home in Palmview on July 12. He sustained injuries to his head and died at Life Mount Edgecombe Hospital on July 14.

His neighbour was arrested and an inquest into the death was opened. The neighbour appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and was released on bail. The matter was adjourned until September 9. Deon Reddy, the spokesperson for Chetty's family, said: "Shaun and I had helped other residents barricade our road that day due to the unrest. We were standing on the road when the neighbour started talking about going to sleep and an argument began." Reddy alleged that the neighbour, who had a pick handle, struck Shaun on the head.

"I somehow managed to get between them to stop him from hitting Shaun but he was struck twice. There were a few residents around and they were in shock." Reddy, who was not injured, said Chetty fell. "His head was covered in blood and he was unable to move."

He said the neighbour fled and that he carried Chetty to his car and drove to the Life Mount Edgecombe Hospital. Chetty succumbed to his injuries. "It is difficult to accept that he is gone. He was trying to protect our community but he lost his life. We have been friends since childhood and we grew up in the area. Shaun was not just my friend. He was my brother." Reddy said Chetty was self-employed.

"He did hydraulic repairs to pallet jacks. He took care of his wife, his daughter who is in university, and his elderly parents. Shaun's daughter is 20 years old. Now this young person has to grow up without a father. His family will get closure only once the person responsible for his death is behind bars. No matter the circumstances, nobody is allowed to take a life." Chetty was cremated at the Verulam Crematorium on July 23. The police did not comment at the time of publication.