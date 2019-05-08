Radhvathie Beputh and Dolly Govender voted at Hopeville Primary School in Phoenix. Picture: Chanelle Lutchman

Durban - Voting is going on without a hitch at Hopeville Primary School in Rainham, Phoenix. Dolly Govender, 60, of Rainwell Square said she chose to go to the polls as she knew every vote counted. “We want to see change. I voted because I want to see the younger generation have a better future.”

Her neighbour Radhvathie Beputh, 65, said she voted for the party that assisted her when she experienced a problem with her utility bill. “My bill came to thousands and being a pensioner, I did not know what to do until the party member helped me. So today, as a vote of thanks, I decided to vote for that party.”

Both added that they hoped the government elect would increase their monthly old age pension stipend. “The R10 increase is not enough. We need to pay the bills and look after ourselves.”





Kaylash Debideen, 75, of Rainhaven Road, had to return home as she had not carried her identity document. “I was disappointed but the officials here really helped me. They organised for someone to take me home to fetch my ID,” said Debideen, who arrived with the aid of a walking stick. She said she voted because she was tired of seeing and hearing about violent protests.

Kaylash Debideen did not carry her identity document to the voting station, but IEC officials assisted in transporting her home to collect it. Picture: Chanelle Lutchman

“All these protests must stop. This week the DSW strike really affected us. We need change. We need the violence to stop.”

