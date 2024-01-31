Pietermaritzburg mom who ‘made’ fake money pleads guilty

A Pietermaritzburg mother, who was charged with producing and manufacturing counterfeit money, pleaded guilty to the charge. Shobana Manipersadh, 42, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The court ordered her to pay a R10 000 fine or face one year imprisonment. Manipersadh chose to pay the fine. The mother of two was arrested and charged in October last year after months of surveillance of her Bombay Road home by members of the uMgungundlovu Crime Intelligence Unit, the Mountain Rise Crime Prevention Unit, the Mountain Rise K9-Unit and Mi7 Security. Police recovered equipment, which was used to manufacture the fake money, in her home. This included a Canon Pixma colour printer, clear nail polish, different types of ink, dyes, a cutting board, specialised coloured paper and various tools.

It has been alleged that the process to produce the fake money included Manipersadh scanning the R100 and R200 notes and then printing them on the specialised paper. At the time of her arrest, a source close to the investigation said it was believed that she applied inks and dyes to the printed paper. “Nail varnish was used to get a shine on the fake note to make it look authentic,” said the source.