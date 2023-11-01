Pietermaritzburg mother who used Google tutorials to allegedly ‘make’ fake money nabbed by police

The 42-year-old woman, who is a qualified geotechnician, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court recently on charges of producing and manufacturing counterfeit money.

An unemployed Pietermaritzburg mother who allegedly mastered the art of manufacturing counterfeit money after watching endless videos on Google and Instagram, was recently arrested in a late night raid by police at her Bombay Road home.

She was arrested after months of surveillance of her home and several businesses on Bombay Road by members of the uMgungundlovu Crime Intelligence Unit, the Mountain Rise Crime Prevention Unit, the Mountain Rise K9-Unit and Mi7 Security.

She was released on R1,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to later this month for further investigation.

It has been alleged that the process to produce the fake money included the accused scanning the R100 and R200 notes and then printing them on the specialised paper.