PMB doctor 'bit' his alleged kidnappers and escaped, says police

It is alleged that men using reflective vests attempted to drag Dayanand out of his vehicle.

Durban: Doctor Navind Dayanand, the owner of Daymed Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, escaped an alleged kidnapping at the hospital premises on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Panchael Julius Singh, the communications officer of Mountain Rise police station, said Dayanand “bit” one of the men and managed to escape.

“The men pulled Dayanand away from his vehicle but he managed to defend himself. For now, what we know is that the vehicle they were travelling in is a silver Toyota Corolla. We are still investigating to check whether it is an attempted hijacking or kidnapping. We will know once we have the full details as our team is still conducting investigations."

A relative said Dayanand was still traumatised and declined to comment further.