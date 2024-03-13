Police need help finding kidnapped woman

Police are appealing for assistance in locating a 34-year-old Sonam Gajjar, who was allegedly kidnapped while exiting her home in Kariega in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning. Colonel Priscilla Naidu, an Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson, said it was alleged that Gajjar drove out of her yard in Mosel Road at about 7.50am, and while waiting for the gate to close, she was accosted by four men.

“Her driver’s side window was smashed and she was dragged out of her car and shoved into a waiting white Hyundai vehicle. The vehicle sped off in the direction of Motherwell. “Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information, no matter how slight or insignificant it may seem,” she said. Anyone with information, can contact SAPS Uitenhage Detective Sergeant Ricardo January on 072 217 5772, Crime stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.