Police probe killing of Phoenix tow-truck driver at a park

Durban: Family and friends paid tribute to a Phoenix tow truck driver who was gunned down on Friday night. Bradley Maharaj, 30, of Greenbury, was parked at a sports grounds in Eastbury when unknown gunmen shot him several times. Maharaj, a driver at Weapons Towlines, succumbed to his injuries.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of murder was being investigated. She said the motive for the killing was unknown. At his funeral at the Phoenix Victory Centre - AFM on Tuesday, his uncle, Johnny Maharaj, said his nephew had accepted god and had achieved his life's goal of getting a family. "His wife and his baby he said were his life," said Johnny Maharaj.

Maharaj said his nephew was goal-driven and wanted his own tow truck. “All his life, his passion was tow-trucking. He lived for tow-trucking. The greatest thing I realised about him was that despite his circumstances, he was a person of love and patience and took his friendships and love to a great level.” His employer, from Weapons Towlines, said Bradley joined the tow-truck company just over a year ago.

“Bradley had a tendency of making friends easily, and when he came to us, he stole our hearts. He had the gift of making friends from the first meeting. He had the gift of loving people. "In today’s world, we all look at the bad in someone, but nobody looks at the good. Bradley was good to all. He was the type of person who would take the shirt off his back for a person, and make sure that they have something to eat." Thokozani Mbhele, a friend, said: “Bradley was my brother and friend. From the time we met, we were always together. He trusted me with his life. I don't think there is anyone else I would trust with mine more than him. I am sad to have lost my brother.”

Bradley's dad, Teddy Maharaj, said: “We are devastated and are hoping for justice for my son.” Ettienne Pel, the national chairman of the United Towing Association SA (UTASA), said there had been a number of killings over the past two years and the organisation had asked law enforcement agencies as well as political parties to intervene. "But we continue to have these issues," he said. "SAPS need to take these killings and complaints seriously and investigate the issues within the industry, especially in areas where these killings take place."

He said the killings were not unique to KwaZulu-Natal. Bradley is survived by his father, two sisters, wife and daughter. He was cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium.