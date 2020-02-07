Durban - Police seized drugs worth R20 million worth of drugs at a storage facility in Durban this week.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker said it was a joint operation by SARS customs, Metro police and Hawks.
Naicker said 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million was found in a container at a storage facility in Prospecton, South of Durban.
She said no suspects had been arrested at this stage and investigation was on-going.
Earlier this week police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Ballito with a drug haul estimated at R3 million.