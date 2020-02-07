Police seize drugs worth R20 million at a storage facility in Durban









Mandrax tablets worth R20 million were seized by police. Picture: EMS 24 hours Durban - Police seized drugs worth R20 million worth of drugs at a storage facility in Durban this week. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker said it was a joint operation by SARS customs, Metro police and Hawks. Naicker said 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million was found in a container at a storage facility in Prospecton, South of Durban. She said no suspects had been arrested at this stage and investigation was on-going. Earlier this week police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Ballito with a drug haul estimated at R3 million.

The Daily News reported that police officers found approximately six thousand four hundred pieces of rock cocaine.

Police also found five full circles of rock cocaine, twelve large broken pieces of rock cocaine, seven clear plastic packets containing suspected cocaine powder weighing approximately five kilograms.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said the scourge of drug abuse has to be fought in a multi- faceted manner if we want to win this war.

"We also welcome the sterling efforts of many organisations and NGO’s who are contributing towards rehabilitating and educating our youth on the dangers associated with dabbling in illegal substances,’’ he said.

Alleged drug dealer Yaseen Sheik Mohamed, who was arrested in a R1 million raid on a drug lab in Umhlanga in January.

The 54-year-old was also arrested for an alleged drug bust R1,5 million last year. He is out on R40 000 bail for that matter.

