POST Merchants: Number 9 on the Durban July race card

Excitement is building. The POST and Gold Circle are gearing up for the Hollywoodbets Durban July next week. This morning, the Hollywoodbets Durban July Gallops were held at the Greyville Racecourse. The event is a condition of entry for the country’s greatest horse race.

Big race runners not stabled in KwaZulu-Natal galloped at venues in Gauteng or the Western Cape. Shabnum Moosa, the National Marketing Manager at Independent Newspaperes, from left, with Precious Mbatha and Monica Holman from Gold Circle. Picture: Supplied The main race (Grade 1) - 2 200m - on July 6 will be at 4pm and carries a prize money of R5m. Eighteen of the cream of the country’s middle distance horses will line up; headed by last year’s winner Winchester Mansion and runner-up See It Again. The POST Merchants (Grade 2) - 1 200m (R500 000) will be held during the Durban July at 5.40pm. It's at number 9 on the race card.