Prev Reddy elated with his best actor SAFTA award for “much needed” role

After years of pursuing his dream, Durban-born actor and influencer Preven “Prev” Reddy has won a South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA). He won Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his performance in Netflix’s Miseducation.

The SAFTA's were held on Saturday. From the makers of How to Ruin Christmas and How to Ruin a Funeral, Reddy’s first major break-out role was on the set of a Burnt Onion Productions series. The role of Jay Gounden, a young man struggling with his sexuality in a rapidly changing yet still “old school” world, gave Reddy an opportunity to embed bits and pieces of his own life into the character.

The seven part series dives into the world of a wannabe social media influencer Mbali Hadebe played by Buntu Phetse. She starts at a new university after an embarrassing incident with the hope of reviving her social status. Jay and Mbali become friends as they are both cast to the outskirts of society.

“Jay invites Mbali to sit with him because she has no friends and the relationship develops from there. Like any friendship, it has its ups and downs but ultimately, they form a close bond and end up as friends. “This role was huge for me. I have worked on other TV projects but this was the first big global job and definitely my first time on Netflix. The audition process was quite long and drawn out. There were multiple legs to it and it took about three months. "We started auditioning for Miseducation in March 2023 and by June 2023 I got the call to say I was chosen. I have been in the industry for a while, so being chosen for a part like this was really nice.

“Besides being chosen for a big production, the character I got to play also resonated with me. The character arc was longer than what I had previously played. We got to see Jay change and grow through the seven episodes as a queer Indian man. "I had to portray a realistic version of what it was like to be queer as an Indian person in today’s society. There were parts about him struggling with his sexuality, about him opening up to people, friendships, and his romance, so it was nice having to create all of that for the character,” Reddy explained. Being queer in the Indian community is still frowned upon in some ways, Reddy said, hoping that the character would expose how the culture was evolving.