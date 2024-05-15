Prominent Joburg businessman kidnapped, found dead

Police in Gauteng have confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder after prominent businessman Shamshudeen ‘Dawood’ Faki, 67, who was kidnapped was found dead in Brakpan on Monday. Faki was taken from outside his business premises in Benoni on Saturday.

The POST spoke to a close relative who confirmed his passing and said that they too, were fearful for their lives. Shamshudeen ‘Dawood’ Faki, 67, one of the owners of Dawood’s Frozen Foods, was kidnapped and found dead in Brakpan on Monday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/The POST Newspaper By Tuesday afternoon, the family member said they could not confirm Faki’s cause of death, amid speculation that he may have had a heart attack after he was kidnapped. Faki was one of the owners and directors of Dawood Frozen Foods, a family business that was started in the 1950’s.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that Brakpan police are investigating a murder case. “Police have added a case of murder after the body of the businessman from Benoni that was allegedly kidnapped outside his business premises was found in Brakpan. Police are on the lookout for the suspects,” Masondo said. Faki was laid to rest at the Rynsoord Cemetery in Benoni on Tuesday.