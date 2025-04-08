Proposed amendments to South Africa's security regulations spark controversy among stakeholders

THE proposed amendments to South Africa's security industry regulations have sparked significant backlash from stakeholders, who argue that the changes could hinder crime-fighting efforts and empower criminals. After consultation with the council of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, recently issued a government gazette calling for public comments on the draft amendments to the private security industry regulations.

However, many of the draft amendments have come under scrutiny from various stakeholders, who say it would be detrimental to the industry that plays a pivotal role in the fight against crime in the country. Among the amendments that have caused concern is that a firearm may not be issued if there is a pending improper conduct enquiry or if a company/officer is under State investigation. In addition, security officers cannot possess a firearm in public locations such as shopping malls, churches, restaurants, hospitals, and schools, unless all the extensive requirements are met. This included that the place is not declared a firearm-free zone, it must be in the interests of public safety, and that there is no other alternative means of protection without using high calibre firearms, among others.

Stakeholders have also raised concern about the proposed amendment that “no more than reasonable quantity of ammunition" can be provided to an officer and that security companies cannot use “prohibited weapons” such as rubber/plastic bullets, water cannons, tear gas, tasers and “any other weapon that may harm civilians”. According to the draft amendment regulations, all armed security officers have to undergo compulsory annual medical, psychometric, and psychiatric evaluation at the cost of their employers. Private security

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for PT Alarms Fire and Security, said the security industry played a vital role in fighting crime alongside the police. The company, which has been operational for the past 26 years, provides services across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Cape Town. “The government is going to give more power to criminals. We provide additional back-up to police because they are under-staffed and have little or no resources. We use our resources such as manpower and firearms to assist them fight crime.

“Criminals are ruthless. They have a lot of fire power and weapons at their disposal. By tying our hands and imposing outrageous conditions, we will not be able to offer much support, especially as we are often the first responders. This will also give criminals the upper-hand to run rampant leaving citizens and crime fighters at their mercy,” he said. Govindasamy, who is also the tactical unit and armed response manager, said without the support of the security industry, crime would escalate beyond control. He said they currently responded to frequent calls of hijackings, murders, cash-in-transit heists, home invasions, and business robberies.

“Criminals will rule with an iron fist. Citizens will be vulnerable as the police will not be able to rely on additional support from security personnel. We stand to be overrun by lawlessness and criminality. “Without private security and the resources we have at our disposal, the police would have to deal with more challenges than those they already face. This gives criminals more power to operate at ease. Police and security are a formidable force together,” he said. Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Protection Services, said the private security industry provided police with assistance as force multipliers.

The two-decade old security company has a national footprint. “The security industry is the greatest hand of law enforcement that the police have, from attending and assisting with accidents, to securing crime scenes and even providing them with back-up. “Instead of these amendments, there should be continuous training between the police and their security partners to grow the relationship and continue the partnership rather than restricting it,” he said.

Naidoo said if the amendments were implemented, it would have a serious impact on the industry. “It could lead to a drastic increase in the unemployment rate.” Naidoo said security officers were charged daily by suspects whom they apprehend.

“With the amendment, it will mean that once a security officer is charged, even for a menial issue, he or she will be without a job till a case is finalised.” Naidoo said while restricting firearm use in public spaces was an “excellent approach” to fighting crime, it would only work if criminals were also restricted from carrying firearms during robberies and heists. “How safe are we really? We currently work within the midst of the law to an ever growing criminal underworld. During a robbery how do we utilise a firearm we won’t have; do we enter a gun battle with a knife? A gun-free country has to work both ways. You cannot disarm law enforcement and allow the criminal element to grow.”

Naidoo added that prohibiting the use of vital tools such as rubber bullets, water cannons, and tasers in a country riddled with never ending unrest and protest was a bad idea. “Private security will no longer be able to manage these situations should it turn violent. Usually private security works together with the police to restore law and order and protect the economic trade in the country. “Let us bear witness to the 2021 riots which crippled the country and diverted foreign investment away from a country that cannot control its people. It was private security together with all other stakeholders who stood by police to restore order to the areas. National key points and distribution centers were protected by private security,” he said.

Naidoo added that if the amendments are imposed, the security industry would “just be a body without a soul”. “As it is we are currently limited to perform duties and enforce the law. Furthermore, what is the purpose of being a security company if we cannot protect our own employees? How will we be able to go into situations knowing we are not adequately prepared and will most likely be killed.” Wahl Bartmann, chief executive officer of the Fidelity Services Group, said the amendments could lead to a dramatic increase in the already unacceptably high levels of crime South Africa is experiencing.

“The changes, which are intended to tighten firearm and weapon controls while increasing regulatory oversight, could have far-reaching negative consequences for both industry operations and public safety and are raising concerns across the sector. “The amendments propose that armed guards be prohibited from performing their duties if their employing company is under investigation - regardless of any proven wrongdoing, could significantly disrupt security operations and potentially leave vulnerable areas unprotected,” he said. Bartmann said another critical issue was the limitation on firearm use and ammunition.

“The proposed restrictions on firearms in public spaces and vaguely defined ammunition limits could hinder the ability of security personnel to respond to threats. The lack of precision in defining a ‘reasonable quantity’ of ammunition creates room for subjective interpretation and inconsistent enforcement. It is recommended that any such limits be clearly defined and adaptable to operational contexts.” He also raised concerns about mandatory psychological evaluations. “There are no clear guidelines on the standards or criteria for these evaluations. The lack of clarity could lead to confusion and inconsistent application.”

Bartmann said there were also concerns around the legal and constitutional implications of the proposed amendments. “As an industry we are concerned as aspects of the proposed amendments may contravene constitutional rights, particularly the right to fair administrative action, the right to security of the person, and the right to practice a lawful trade or occupation. There may also be inconsistencies with existing statutory frameworks.” Bartmann said rather than implementing blanket prohibitions, there should be constructive alternatives and emphasis on the need for collaborative regulation where the private security sector can continue as a key contributor to national safety and a strategic partner.

He added that Fidelity would be opposing the proposed regulations through its legal team. “We believe these amendments if implemented in their current form could seriously undermine the stability and effectiveness of the private security industry, and by extension, the safety of South African citizens. We urge government to work collaboratively with the sector to find solutions that support both accountability and operational viability.” Community Policing Forums (CPFs)

Shamlin Govender, chairperson of the Merebank Subforum CPF, said security companies contributed significantly to their crime fighting initiatives. “We are very reliant on security companies in Merebank due to the police having limited resources and our CPF members who are not always available to assist the community.” Govender said if the amendments were implemented, it would impact security companies negatively and allow criminals to be in a favourable position.

“Certain amendments are crucial. However, in accordance with the law, communities and security companies should not be in a compromised situation, which enables the criminals to be repeat offenders or play the victim card.” Aadel Kara, public relations officer of the Newlands CPF, said the private security sector played a significant role in supplementing law enforcement efforts, particularly in communities where police resources are stretched thin due to budget constraints and operational limitations. “In many areas, the ratio of police officers to residents is already challenging, and private security helps to bridge the gap, providing much-needed support in crime prevention and response. Any changes that could impact the efficiency or scope of private security operations should be carefully considered to ensure that community safety remains a top priority.”

Yugan Pillay, chairperson of the Chatsworth CPF, said: “Until such time that the government can increase the number of police members on our streets, they should rather be doing things that encourage the additional support given by the private security industry, instead of hindering them.” Crime experts Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime activist, said the proposed amendments were “far-fetched and draconian”.

“Clearly, if it becomes law it will have a massive negative effect on the private security industry. Private security plays a leading role in every aspect of South Africa, whether it is providing their services at shopping centers or during the riots like we saw in KZN. It is because the police cannot cope, that the security industry is booming and is a massive trade. “However, these regulations will really go a long way in making it easy for criminals to operate; criminals will be smiling all the way to the bank. While I agree firearms need to be controlled as there are wrong elements within the security industry, the government needs to realise that some of these amendments are going to be a major problem. “In my view it is going to affect the levels of crime and security companies, and therefore the police minister should withdraw the current gazetted proposal and go back to the drawing board in conjunction with the security industry to come up with new regulations that will benefit all,” he said.

Gideon Joubert, a trustee of the SA Gunowners Association, said the proposed amendments carried severe and damaging consequences for the entire private security industry - its clients, employees, stakeholders, and public safety at large. “There are numerous serious and debilitating flaws in these amendments. They will significantly increase the administrative burden and costs on private security providers, and severely curtail their ability to render services to their clients. With over 580 000 security officers employed serving millions of clients, the industry is a cornerstone of South African safety; these amendments threaten to destabilise it entirely.” Nirmala Gopal, a professor in criminology at UKZN said: “The security industry plays a significant role in the country and examining its responsibilities in light of the government's decision to implement amendments that may limit its role is essential.