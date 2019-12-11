Protests fail to prevent erection of cell mast









The cell mast will be built on residential property in Phoenix DURBAN - Despite residents signing a petition opposing the erection of a cell mast in Rainham in Phoenix, construction has gone ahead. The residents are concerned about the effects the cell mast might have on their health.

The mast, which belongs to MTN, is being built on a resident’s private property. It is alleged the homeowner will be paid R15 000 a month in return for this.

In September 2018, the eThekwini Municipality put up notices on street light poles informing the residents about the impending cell mast.

The residents had until the end of November 2018 to lodge their complaints and concerns with the city.

With the assistance of Jonathan Annipen, secretary general of the Minority Front, a petition opposing the cell mast was started. It contained the signatures of 200 residents when Annipen handed it to the municipality and the company contracted to build it.

It was not given to MTN as the municipality was responsible for giving the go-ahead.



A year passed and the residents assumed the project was called off.

In October this year, Annipen was informed by the municipality’s engineering department that the cell mast would go ahead.



Construction started last Wednesday.

He said he asked the municipality numerous times to meet with the concerned residents.



“Our pleas fell on deaf ears. The residents, some of whom have tumours and pacemakers, have heard that the radiation could affect their health.”





Annipen added that if the project continued, they would take legal action against the city and MTN.



Resident Neil Reddy said: “We signed a petition against the cell mast. Does that not carry weight? The municipality did not even come out to meet us.”



Another resident, Dane Singh, said his two-year-old daughter had a pacemaker.

“She was born with a heart condition and the pacemaker helps control her heartbeat. I am concerned about the effects this cell mast will have on her health.”



Singh said the municipality had not considered their concerns before approving the mast.



Despite numerous attempts, MTN, the eThekwini Municipality and the contracted company did not comment.

