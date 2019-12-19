DURBAN - A new cremator should be installed at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium early next year, says the Office of the Public Protector.
This comes after the chairperson of the KZN Funeral Directors Association, Logan Chetty, wrote to Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, informing her that the facility had been plagued by non-functioning cremators for years and that had adversely affected the community.
The Office of the Public Protector launched an investigation and, this month, informed Chetty the problem would be sorted out in the new year.
The email stated that payment was made to the manufacturers and, once it was cleared, the cremator would be shipped to South Africa.
Chetty said he visited the crematorium last week and the broken machine was removed. “There were contractors on site. They said the new machine would arrive soon.”