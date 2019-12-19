Public Protector steps in to end cremation woes









The Mobeni Heights Crematorium DURBAN - A new cremator should be installed at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium early next year, says the Office of the Public Protector. This comes after the chairperson of the KZN Funeral Directors Association, Logan Chetty, wrote to Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, informing her that the facility had been plagued by non-functioning cremators for years and that had adversely affected the community.

The Office of the Public Protector launched an investigation and, this month, informed Chetty the problem would be sorted out in the new year.

The email stated that payment was made to the manufacturers and, once it was cleared, the cremator would be shipped to South Africa. Chetty said he visited the crematorium last week and the broken machine was removed. “There were contractors on site. They said the new machine would arrive soon.”

He said that if the public protector’s office had not stepped in, he would have taken his fight to the South African Human Rights Commission.



“I am happy that progress is being made. Families can now cremate their loved ones at the facility instead of travelling further out and paying more.”



Chetty said he had requested the eThekwini Municipality to hand over the running of the crematoria to him, but the city had not responded.

He plans to approach the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities to request the crematorium be privatised.

In February, the city told the POST that a new furnace, believed to cost about R7 million, would be shipped from the US to Durban and would arrive in March.

But in September, Teddy Govender, the chairperson of the Chatsworth and District Civic Federation, said, after a meeting with municipal officials, he found out there were tax clearance problems.



Govender said he could not understand why the city did not procure the furnace locally because the US-procured device would require a certain skill set.



While one of the furnaces at Mobeni Heights Crematorium worked intermittently until 2017, the other was said to be inoperable for five years. The municipality did not respond at the time of publication.

POST