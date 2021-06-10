R100k reward for information on suspect allegedly linked to uMhlanga Rocks Drive shooting

Durban: A reward of R100 000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Strini Chetty. Chetty, 34, is wanted by Durban North detectives for the alleged killing of Bilquees Hussain and Bradley Hiralal.

In December 2019, Hussain, 29, and Hiralal, 34, were travelling in a black BMW convertible on uMhlanga Rocks Drive, near the Douglas Saunders Circle, when Chetty, the driver of another black BMW, allegedly fired at them and sped off. The convertible crashed into a barrier at the traffic circle. Hussain, from Newlands West, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. She was buried on December 29 at a cemetery in Durban North.

Hiralal, of Phoenix, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later died in hospital. His funeral was also held on December 29 at the Clare Estate Crematorium. Chetty and Hussain were parents to two boys aged 9 and 4. He has been missing since the shooting. Hussain's sister, Noorie, said although 18 months had passed, it was no easier dealing with what had happened.