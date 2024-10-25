Raise awareness for children's palliative care at the Durban fun walk

Aimed at creating awareness and advocating for children’s palliative care, PatchSA and the Umduduzi Hospice Care for Children are urging residents to participate in its inaugural 5km fun walk. The walk, which forms part of the Hats on for Children’s Palliative Care (HatsOn4CPC) campaign, will start at the amphitheatre on north beach in Durban on Sunday from 8am to 10am.

PatchSA is a national charity that promotes hospice and palliative care for children. Umduduzi Hospice Care for Children is a local charity that provides hospice and palliative care and support to children and families in KwaZulu-Natal(KZN). Dr Samantha Govender, chairperson of PatchSA and a paediatrician, said palliative care for children was individualised and holistic care that encompassed not only a child’s physical symptoms but also considered their social, emotional, and spiritual needs and those of the child’s family members. She said palliative care was provided to children with the various forms of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, liver diseases, congenital anomalies, endocrine, blood and immune disorders, meningitis, kidney diseases, as well as those with XDR TB, HIV and Aids.

“Palliative care is offered by a team of people who focus primarily on the quality of a child’s life, especially when that life is likely to be shortened by a serious or incurable illness or genetic condition. “Furthermore, specialised pain and symptom management offers a layer of comfort and relief, even when the child may be receiving treatment aimed at cure. Children’s palliative care also offers the best possible care at the time of a child’s death and offers grief and bereavement support for the family for as long as it is needed." Govender said statistics revealed that at least one million children in South Africa are afflicted by life-limiting illnesses or a condition that could significantly shorten their lives.

“Despite palliative care across all ages being recognised as an essential element of universal health coverage, due to lack of funding and resources, it is estimated that less than 5% of the children in our country who need palliative care have access to it. “There are also only two organisations that provide palliative care to children in KZN: the Umduduzi Hospice Care for Children in Durban and Butterfly Palliative Home in Ingwavuma." Govender said the HatsOn4CPC campaign was initiated in 2014 by the International Children’s Palliative Care Network (ICPCN) to raise awareness of children’s palliative care as well as the need for more qualified professionals and services.

“It is usually celebrated on the second Friday in October but with events throughout the month. The HatsOn4CPC campaign is associated with World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, which falls on the second Saturday in October. “Hats were chosen as they symbolise the additional layer of comfort and protection that palliative care provides as well as referencing the ‘many hats’ (roles) those working in children’s palliative care often need to wear to ensure holistic care is offered. “This year PatchSA and Umduduzi Hospice Care for Children have come together to host the first Durban #HatsOn4CPC fun walk. We encourage the Durban community to support this inaugural event and help to create awareness and advocate for children’s palliative care. There are also several spot prizes to be won, including for those wearing the best hats."