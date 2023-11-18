Reflect on what is old or no longer serving you and remove to open up space for new

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) All is well. Looking closely at a situation, not as a problem but as a solution, can help. Allow life to unfold naturally, without forcing issues. Understanding will follow. Be gentle with yourself and practise self-care. Magic number: 7

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Stand up for what you believe in. Not all may agree with you, so draw deep on your courage as some will need a role model to look up to at this time, giving them courage to stand up for their beliefs. Magic number: 4

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Release old patterns. Breathing out will help you release what no longer works, including stress and tension. Take time in nature to rebalance and breathe. Connect with natural elements to energise yourself, earth to ground, water to bathe, air to breathe, and fire to meditate. Magic number: 8

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Notice physical and emotional recurrences as they guide you. Allow your senses to deepen, develop fully and tune in by being still and acknowledging. Discern between your feelings and those of others that you absorb, then discard them. Focus on clearing your energy and be open to new insights. Magic number: 3

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Take stock of your life. Review everything in detail. Changes are good. Reflect on what is old or no longer serving you. Remove to open up space for new. Heal all that is hurt and align all that is unbalanced before moving on. Magic number: 9

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) As you nurture a child, you nurture the inner child of self. Heal oneself with gentle love and compassion, so you can be your best version for yourself and others. As you heal and teach yourself, you heal and teach others. Take time to be childlike and carefree. Magic number: 2

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Embrace the powerful gift of sensitivity. Emotions and energies feel extra high now due to your sensitivity. Be gentle and follow your intuition. Avoid harsh environments, situations and people. Take much needed alone time to rebalance. Magic number: 12

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) It is time to be gentle. Surrounding yourself with gentle situations, people and environments will benefit you most at this time. Disengage from harsh conflicts; delay all decisions until your energies increase positively for you. Magic number: 1

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Draw attention to your energy in relation to moon cycles. Capitalise on moon energies when manifesting. Set clear intentions and desires for healing and reconnection to others, yourself and work. Magic number: 10

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Act on ideas that come up. They are the answers you have been seeking. Don’t be afraid to go beyond your comfort zone. You have this. Explore the opportunity. All is divinely guided. Expand your horizons and explore opportunities that present themselves. Adventure awaits. Magic number: 5

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) All thoughts and ideas are guidance and answers to prayers. Don’t be so hasty as to discount your inner guidance that is tuning up for more inspirations, business and teachings. Trust the process. Magic number: 11

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Leave nothing to chance. Be crystal clear in all your desires and intentions. Focus fully on them. Waver not in your faith. Claim your abundance, prosperity and inheritance as is rightfully yours now. Magic number: 6