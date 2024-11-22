Remembering children, teenagers who fought the battle against childhood cancer

In memory of children and teenagers that have passed on after their battle with cancer, the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa - KZN region will host its annual Remembrance Day on Tuesday (November 30). The services will be held at the Durban CHOC lodge at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and Pietermaritzburg CHOC house in Carnoustie Road, Chase Valley, between 9am and 11am.

The foundation, which is the largest non-government organisation in South Africa, is dedicated to supporting children and teenagers with cancer. Agie Govender, the foundation’s regional manager in KZN, said: “This is a time for us to come together and honour the memory of every precious child who has passed away. Though the journey of childhood cancer is filled with pain and sorrow, we want parents to know that their child's spirit and the love they shared will never be forgotten. “We invite parents to share the memories of your child's life, a life that continues to shine brightly despite the hardships faced. We also call on communities to join us and the parents as we light a candle in loving remembrance,” she said.

Govender added that children with cancer have a survival rate of between 40 and 50% in South Africa. “Sadly, the survival rate for children with cancer in the country is significantly lower than in developed countries, which is between 80 and 90%." Govender said the foundation provided comprehensive and holistic support to children with cancer and their families.

“As a parent support organisation, the foundation collaborates closely with treatment centres and parents to ensure that every child or teenager with cancer receives the necessary care and support. "Our extensive range of programmes spans the entire cancer journey, from pre-diagnosis awareness to support during treatment, including accommodation, transport, funeral assistance, and psychosocial care provided by trained social workers. “Furthermore, the death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, with devastating consequences for the parents and family. The foundation is dedicated to supporting families through these harrowing experiences, providing the necessary resources and emotional support to help them navigate the complex journey of childhood cancer."