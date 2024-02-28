ANRISA SUBROYAN THE installation of new air valves to a section of the northern aqueduct pipeline is on track and is expected to be completed by today (Wednesday) afternoon.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said the deadline to complete the work was 5pm today. "Thereafter, the charging of the pipeline to fill up reservoirs will commence. This will be done while the outlets remain closed. Once storage levels are sufficient on the 320 megalitre reservoirs when combined, outlets will be opened to release water supply to customers," she said. Silsilana added the recovery period varied depending on water consumption patterns of the customers.