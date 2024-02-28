ANRISA SUBROYAN
THE installation of new air valves to a section of the northern aqueduct pipeline is on track and is expected to be completed by today (Wednesday) afternoon.
eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said the deadline to complete the work was 5pm today.
"Thereafter, the charging of the pipeline to fill up reservoirs will commence. This will be done while the outlets remain closed. Once storage levels are sufficient on the 320 megalitre reservoirs when combined, outlets will be opened to release water supply to customers," she said.
Silsilana added the recovery period varied depending on water consumption patterns of the customers.
"To-date, the city has installed more than 70 air valves as part of a replacement programme to improve efficiency of water flow and to increase pressure within the Northern Aqueduct. This has cost approximately R7 million. We remain committed to improving water supply to affected communities and various interventions will continue to be explored as we are not out of the woods yet."
She said other interventions included the use of technology to detect leaks.
"This process is already underway along with the installation of pressure logging equipment."