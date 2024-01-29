Report into July 2021 unrest sheds light on the human rights violations

The South African Human Rights Commission has found that there was a level of orchestration of the 2021 July unrest in KZN and Gauteng. The SAHRC is currently releasing its report on the unrest at the aha Gateway Hotel.

The much-anticipated report is shedding light on the human rights violations during the unrest, and holding those responsible for the violence and anarchy in both provinces to account. The unrest left about 353 people dead. The commission, represented by the Hearing Panel and the Evidence Team, investigated the social, economic, spatial, and political factors prevalent in the various affected areas, and the extent to which these played a role in the unrest.

It also investigated the causes of the alleged racially motivated attacks and killings in the county, the causes of the apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the SAPS; and the role of private security companies in the unrest. In its findings, the commission said it was indicated that acts which occurred during the unrest had been orchestrated. Findings included that the level of organisation involved, coupled with the lack of intervention by the mainly Indian police officers stationed at the SAPS office in Phoenix, and racist social media messages in circulation, points to a larger racial problem within the community.