Restaurant owners tell of struggle to survive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN sit-down eatery owners who offered a delivery-only service during level 4 of the lockdown, feel hopeful after President Cyril Ramaphosa said they could offer a takeaway service from June 1. In addition to the delivery service, restaurants can implement the call-and-collect and drive-through services during level 3 in June. Judy and Tibby Moodley, who own the Victory Lounge in uMhlanga, said the lockdown has affected their business. Tibby’s grandfather, Ramsamy Kisten, and business associates opened the Victory Lounge in 1946 in Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) Street in the Durban CBD. His uncle, Billy, and his wife, Kanagee, subsequently took over the business.

But they closed the eatery in 2017 as many of their customers, who lived in the CBD, relocated.

Tibby and Judy, of North Beach, reopened the Victory Lounge in Park Square in uMhlanga in August.

They said the business started off well in the suburb.

“Customers in uMhlanga, Phoenix and Verulam often asked us to open a restaurant so we moved to the area to introduce our food to a new market,” said Judy.

“Business grew as people got used to us and enjoyed the food. There was a daily lunch rush, mostly for takeaway mutton bunny chows and breyani, and for sit-down meals in the evenings. But the lockdown impacted our business.”

In April they did not have to pay the rent and they applied for UIF Covid-19 relief for their staff, she said.

When the lockdown eased to level 4 in May, they, like other eateries, could provide a delivery-only service.

“It has been a challenging few weeks. We got three to five delivery orders a day and sometimes there were no orders. Customers did not want to pay the fee to the delivery company we outsourced and those who lived close by wanted to pick up their orders, which we could not allow them to do.”

She said they were generating a third of their normal business income.

“This was not enough to sustain the business. We had seven employees. Now we have one assistant. My husband does the cooking, while I handle the administration.

“We are now hopeful we can increase the revenue with the call-and-collect option.”

Judy said even though they feared bankruptcy, they would persevere to keep the business afloat.

Jayaraj Naidoo, the owner of Happy Chappy on North Beach, faced the same challenges.

This week, he said he was also relieved the regulations for restaurants had been relaxed. The eatery, at Mangrove Beach Centre, opened in 1989.

“I worked at a clothing store in my early twenties but always wanted to own a business,” said Naidoo, 55.

“In 1987, my dad had a stroke and I became the family’s breadwinner. A year later, my younger brother saw an advert that a restaurant was for sale and I decided to find out more. I viewed the owner’s financial books and found out the rental costs and ended up buying the business.”

With his parents’ permission, he mortgaged their family home in Shallcross.

“On May 1, 1989, we officially opened. Things started out slow but business picked up. We offer a good meal and a great atmosphere.”

After the lockdown was implemented Naidoo had to reduce his staff from five to three. To save on costs, he used a gas stove and they sold select meals on the menu.

“The lockdown caused a financial strain. I still have to worry about staff wages, the rental, business and personal insurance as well as home expenses.”

Naidoo said from serving about 100 customers a day, he now provided only 30 deliveries.

“I lost about 75% of revenue. I hope the sales will now increase with takeaways being allowed. But I know we will only see a turnaround when we have sit-down customers. This makes up the bulk of our sales.”

He said in the interim, he intended to ask the landlord for a rent reduction. If that failed, he would use his savings to sustain the eatery.

Naidoo said he knew business might never be the same as South Africans might not have the spending power they once had.

The Moodleys and Naidoo are part of the non-profit, no-fee group, Restaurant Collective. It was formed to deal with the challenges faced by restaurants during the pandemic.

The group has about 500 members and includes franchises such as Ocean Basket, Tashas and Col’Cacchio.

Grace Harding, the chief executive of Ocean Basket and the group spokesperson, said they would work with key stakeholders, including the government, landlords and banks to effect permanent change and equitable policies that supported the owners.

She said they would approach the government to allow extended trading hours until 9pm and address landlords on payment holidays or alternative arrangements for rent and utility fees.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made evident many issues within the industry that needed to be addressed urgently and collectively. This is necessary for the industry and the ecosystem within which it operated to survive the current situation and thrive well into the future.”

Harding said the aim of the group was to build a vibrant restaurant industry for future entrepreneurs and employees.

“This is a collective approach that will address the key issues we are all facing. We want an industry that is a recognised contributor to society and the economy.”

She encouraged restaurant owners to join the group. For information, log on to www.therestaurantcollective.co.za

POST