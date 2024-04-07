Retired teacher allegedly killed by brother-in-law

AN ALTERCATION between two brother-in-laws turned deadly when one of them pulled a gun and allegedly shot dead the other. Gungapersad Nash Singh, 62, a retired teacher, was allegedly shot four times, outside his home in Newlands East on Saturday night.

His brother-in-law, Rojhay Doolabh, of Effingham Heights, has been charged with his murder. The accused has also been charged with the attempted murder of his sister Seema (Singh’s wife). Doolabh, 52, who is employed at Fidelity ADT, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned for a formal bail application next week. Charnel Hattingh, of the Fidelity Services Group, said the alleged incident occurred during the employees personal time and no company property was used in the alleged crime.

Doolabh allegedly fled the scene after the incident but handed himself over to police on Sunday morning. It has been alleged that Doolabh had gone to Singh’s home to confront him about being under the influence of alcohol. Here, Singh allegedly attacked him with a bush knife. A police source told the POST that Singh and his wife had been expected to leave on holiday to Mauritius on Monday.

“It has been alleged that on Saturday night, Singh’s wife telephoned Doolabh’s wife – who is her sister-in-law - to talk about preparations for the overseas holiday. During the conversation she told her sister-in-law that Singh had been under the influence of alcohol,” said the source. On hearing his sister make this comment, Doolabh allegedly asked to speak to Singh. “An argument ensued between both men over the phone and Doolabh told Singh that he was going to come for him. Singh replied saying that if he (Doolabh) went to his house, he would chop him,” the source alleged.

The source claimed Singh’s wife allegedly took the phone away from Singh and told Doolabh not to come to their house. “However, Doolabh did not listen and went to Singh’s house. When Doolabh arrived at the house, Singh went outside and an altercation ensued,” the source claimed. “Singh was allegedly armed with a bush knife and his wife was with him. At some point during the argument Doolabh allegedly pulled out his gun and opened fire. Singh was hit by four bullets, killing him instantly. Doolabh fled the scene,” the source alleged.

“However, he handed himself over to police on Sunday morning.” In court, Doolabh’s family gathered in the public gallery, to listen to the proceedings. State Prosecutor, Calvin Govender, opposed bail.

Govender said Doolabh faced a charge of murder for Singh’s death and attempted murder for shooting at Seema Singh. The State aims to prove that the murder was premeditated, Govender said. Doolabh’s attorney said her client’s arm had been slashed with a bush-knife and that he had received 12 stitches.

He asked that Doolabh be granted permission to get medical treatment from the eThekwini Hospital for his injuries. To this, Govender told the court that there was no mention of his injuries in the docket and that he could be treated at the hospital in Westville Prison, and thereafter moved to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital if he needed further care. The magistrate ruled in favour of the State and the matter was adjourned to April 9. Doolabh was remanded in custody to Westville Prison.

Singh was a well-known mathematics teacher. He was previously employed at Effingham Secondary and was the former head of mathematics at Northlands Girls High School. Tributes poured in for Singh on social media. POST columnist, Jimmy Moodley, said he met Singh in 1983.

"I was in Grade 9 at Effingham Secondary and Mr Singh was among a group of teachers that joined the school straight after university. From a school point of view, he was very calm and I never saw him snapping at anyone. He was a good person and very humble." Moodley said Singh was passionate about mathematics and specialised in teaching the subject. "He took the time to teach each aspect of the subject in a manner in which everyone understood. Mr Singh knew how to work with every pupil."

Moodley said apart from being a teacher he was also a mentor. "He was like an older brother to us, always giving us advice on life. When it came to extra-curricular activities he was always involved. He helped organise maths olympiads, sporting tournaments and worked with the debating clubs." Moodley said 10 years after he had completed matric, he found out that Singh had been teaching in London.

"It is very sad to hear about his death. He was a good friend and teacher." Vani Rangasamy said: ‘Rest in peace Mr Singh. A huge loss to the maths community. My deepest sympathies to the family.’ Leya Van Der Wath said: ‘Rest in peace Mr Singh, thank you for the years of support and knowledge you gave us. Rest easy.’

Hashila Daya said: ‘RIP Mr Singh. A lovely person, always willing to help. Condolences to the Singh family.” Singh’s funeral service was held at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Tuesday. Both the Singh and Doolabh families declined to comment on the incident.