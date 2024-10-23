Revashini Naidoo's fight against breast cancer: a testament to strength and hope

SIXTEEN rounds of chemotherapy, 25 radiation sessions and a single mastectomy, were part of the gruelling treatment an Amanzimtoti mother endured after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Revashini Naidoo, 45, of Athlone Park, said for the past year she had been waging the toughest battle of her life after doctors discovered she had Stage 2 lobular breast cancer.

“Little did I realise that my world was going to be turned upside down after I felt a lump on my left breast, while taking a shower in September last year. I immediately booked a mammogram. Following this, I was asked to schedule a biopsy, which confirmed I had breast cancer,” she said. Naidoo, a dental practice manager, said she was shocked and devastated when her diagnosis was confirmed. “I was at a point in my life where everything was where I wanted it to be, and then life threw me this curveball. I was gripped by fear, helplessness, anxiety, sadness, anger, desperation and self-blame.”

The married mother of two daughters, aged 20 and 15, said she had to dig deep to remain mentally strong to fight the disease. “My immediate plan of action was to get the best treatment plan and focus on my healing. I had to break the news to my family, which was difficult and devastating. I did this all with my incredible husband and daughters by my side.” Naidoo said after a battery of tests, her doctor devised a treatment plan.

She said one was, however, never truly prepared for the side effects of the treatment. “Fortunately. I was given a good prognosis and I was informed by my doctors that the cancer was treatable. The treatment, though, was extremely tough. I required a lot of strength and support from my family and friends. “My oncologist set out a treatment plan along with my surgeon, who specialises in breast cancer. I needed 16 rounds of chemotherapy over six months. This included four rounds of the Red Devil chemotherapy every three weeks and 12 rounds of Taxol chemotherapy weekly,” she said.

Naidoo said the chemotherapy took a toll on her body and mental health. “I lost my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. I felt as if I had lost my identity as a woman because my hair started falling out two weeks after the first treatment. My hair had always been my pride and joy, so losing it was heartbreaking. I also suffered with joint pain, nausea, loss of appetite and extreme fatigue. “I also had a single mastectomy to my left breast in May. I had 25 rounds of radiation daily from July to August. I suffered first to third degree burns and limited movement to my left arm,’ she said.

Naidoo said while her life had been taxing, she tried to keep some normalcy over the past year. “I have been dealing with treatments and surgery, but in between it all, I have tried to keep some normalcy for myself, my husband and children. I have also been rejoicing because my hair is growing back. “I am now taking each day at a time. Every time a segment of the treatment journey was completed successfully, was a triumph for me.

“While cancer turned our lives upside down, it also taught me that life must be appreciated. I won’t sweat the small stuff anymore. I have been to hell and back, but I am looking to a healthy, cancer free future,”she said. Naidoo added that prayer, introspection and meditation helped to centre her. “I adopted a positive mindset. When I felt down and depressed, I focused on all the things I had to be grateful for in my life. My incredible, supportive family and close circle of friends were always there for me.

“I would never have gotten through this without their constant prayers, love and support. I was also privileged to have the best medical treatment timeously from a wonderful team of doctors and oncology nurses,” she said. Naidoo said she completed her treatment about a month ago and was easing back into a normal pattern of life. “I returned from a beautiful holiday abroad. It was what I needed to reset myself. I feel rejuvenated and ready to return to my life.”

Naidoo said it was important for women to do regular checks. “Regular screenings can detect breast cancer early, even before the symptoms appear. It increases the chances of successful treatment and survival. Early detection also allows for more treatment options, less invasive surgery and targeted therapies.” Naidoo said her words of encouragement to other women fighting breast cancer was to know that they were not alone in their journey.