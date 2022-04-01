Robber appears in court after placing gun in elderly woman's mouth

Durban: Violent attacks on the elderly in Effingham Heights are on the increase following a series of armed robberies in the area in March. On Tuesday three men, one in absentia, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for robbery with aggravating circumstances after an attack on the Amod family last Saturday.

The men were also charged with attempted murder of a police officer as well as possession of an illegal firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. It’s alleged that Lungani Maphumulo, 22, from Marianhill, Lindokuhle Zungu, 21, from Kwamashu, as well as a 17 year old minor who cannot be named, and two other deceased members of their gang, pulled up behind the Amod family in their driveway in Fulham Road as they parked their car. The attackers pushed a firearm into the mouth of Quarshad Amod, 79, before making off with gold bangles and a Samsung A5 cellphone.

The victims notified the police of the robbery and within minutes they located the VW Polo the robbers were driving. A high speed car chase ensued and the robbers fired shots at the police before they crashed their vehicle into a concrete barrier on Inanda Road. Two of the suspects died at the scene while Zungu was injured and taken to Addington Hospital for treatment.

POST has learnt that on Friday, a day before the robbers allegedly attacked the Amod family, another elderly couple in Effingham Heights was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint. According to the 71-year-old homeowner, the robbery was committed by five men who used a white VW Polo as their getaway car. In court, Magistrate Vanitha Arum ordered that Maphumulo and Zungu be remanded in custody until April 5. The minor who had a swollen left eye and a bandage on his head was dressed in a green and white tracksuit jacket with the words “Benoni Tamil School Board” printed on the back. He initially appeared in court alongside Zungu but was taken to a juvenile court when it was discovered that he was 17 and not 18 as he had initially told police.

An in-camera hearing was held to determine if he should remain in custody or released into the care of a guardian. In the meantime the court heard that an identity parade would be held to determine if the suspects were involved in other crimes. According to police sources they could be linked to a spate of offences in Newlands, Sydenham and Greenwood Park, as well as the fatal shooting of a bus driver in Parlock a week ago. In that incident five men pretending to be passengers boarded a bus travelling from Durban CBD to Newlands East.

It is alleged that while at a bus stop in Parlock the men robbed the passengers and the driver before shooting him in the head, and escaping to a white VW Polo waiting near the bus station in Parlock. Rajesh Haripersad died in the bus. At the beginning of March POST also reported on the Chellan family from Effingham Heights who were robbed at gunpoint. In that incident Selvan Chellan and his father, Moonsamy Chellan, 89, who are both disabled, were cleaning the garden of their home in Desai Crescent when they were held at gunpoint. Two members of their family were assaulted.