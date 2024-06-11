Robbery victim completes her sixth Comrades Marathon

ANITHA Sewnarrain did not allow a robbery to stand in her way of completing her sixth Comrades Marathon.

The 52-year-old, a member of the Phoenix Villagers Club, said: “This was the first up run, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, since 2019. We previously did down runs due to the roadworks. It was a tough race because the roads were narrow. “But I am so excited that I achieved my goal. My finish time was 11 hours, 46 minutes and 51 seconds.” Sewnarrain, a scholar transport provider from Verulam, said she now looked forward to some rest.

“I ran with an ankle and a hamstring injury. I need to give my body some rest but not for too long because I want to continue my training for next year's race. "I went through a traumatic experience with the robbery but I am thankful for the support from my son, my club, family and friends.” In May, Sewnarrain was attacked for the third time on the R102 near the Ottawa and JG Champion Drive intersection, near Phoenix, while training with a friend for the race.

The suspects held a gun to Sewnarrain’s stomach and a knife to her friend. It is believed the suspects were after their smart watches, cellphones and expensive running shoes. Sewnarrain ran into traffic when a man pointed a gun to her stomach. Her friend fled in another direction.