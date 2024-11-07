Rose Heights Primary bids farewell to principal

AFTER an illustrious 43-year teaching career, Dr Rishichand Sookai Budhal, has retired as the principal of Rose Heights Primary School in Chatsworth. He was honoured this week for his contributions to the school, community and education.

Budhal was the principal of the school for 24 years and steered as a leader with a hands-on approach. He graduated from the University of Durban Westville in 1982 and went on to pursue a host of qualifications, ultimately achieving the pinnacle of his academic journey with three Master’s degrees and a Doctorate in the fields of education and psychology. “His extensive studies highlight his commitment to lifelong learning, a principle he has instilled in both learners and staff. As a registered Educational Psychologist with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), Dr Budhal brings a depth of understanding to the holistic development of learners, focusing on both academic excellence and psychological well-being. A cornerstone of his career has been his ability to blend scholarly achievement with hands-on leadership,” said Vaneshree Pillay, a teacher at Rose Heights Primary School.

In recognition of Budhal’s invaluable contributions to education, he was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Award by the Department of Basic Education at the National Teachers Awards in 2022 and in 2023, he received the AKS Global Principal’s Award. Budhal is also a prolific author, having published five books that are now invaluable resources for researchers and teachers alike. “He is a principal who believes in practical involvement and he is known to get his hands dirty,

quite literally, by taking an active role in the school’s construction and development projects. Whether leading a building initiative, supervising maintenance work, or implementing aesthetic improvements, he demonstrated that leadership is about service and commitment to one’s environment. His unwavering dedication has left a lasting imprint on the physical and cultural landscape of Rose Heights Primary, creating a learning environment where pupils feel inspired, supported, and valued. “His contributions are not limited to academics alone. Dr Budhal’s culinary skills are well-known and admired within the school community. His skill in the kitchen reflects his creative spirit and his desire to foster a sense of community, often bringing colleagues together over meals prepared with his signature flair. His multifaceted talents have set him apart as a leader who engages with his staff on multiple levels, understanding the importance of morale and camaraderie in an educational setting,” Pillay said.

As a keen sportsman, Budhal’s dedication to physical fitness has also inspired his school and community. “Over the years, he has completed five Comrades Marathons and several other ultra-marathons, including the Two Oceans. He embodies resilience, determination, and strength, which are qualities he has seamlessly integrated into his professional life. His participation in these gruelling events is a testament to his belief in setting and achieving ambitious goals, a lesson he has imparted to his learners and peers alike. His love for sports also extends to his learners, as he encouraged them to cultivate discipline, teamwork, and perseverance through active engagement in school sports,” she added. For over four decades, Budhal had inspired thousands of learners, mentored countless teachers and “transformed educational practices in ways that will leave an enduring legacy.”